Conquer Kilimanjaro before the glaciers vanish

From fashion enthusiasts to aspiring models, participants from diverse backgrounds have participated, making it a tough competition for the judges
Looking for an adventure of a lifetime? Consider climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, home to some of Africa's most stunning glaciers. But you may want to act fast. According to the latest report from the World Meteorological Organisation, the glaciers are likely to vanish by 2040 due to climate change.
While African nations contribute less than four per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, they are suffering the most from climate change and global warming. Floods and droughts are becoming more intense and frequent, temperatures are rising, and Africa's GDP is expected to be reduced by three per cent by 2050. The loss of glaciers are expected to lead to even more challenges for African residents, including food scarcity and political instability. But before it's too late, consider climbing the Kilimanjaro and experiencing its glaciers in all their natural beauty.
Here are some tips to help you plan your trip:
Time is running out as climate change is affecting Africa at a fast pace, and the continent's well-known glaciers will soon be gone forever. So, if you're thinking of climbing Kilimanjaro and enjoy its beauty and wonders, do it soon and experience its beauty before it's too late.
— Belal Tarique is the content strategist at Teamology Softech and Media Private Limited.
From fashion enthusiasts to aspiring models, participants from diverse backgrounds have participated, making it a tough competition for the judges