Conquer Kilimanjaro before the glaciers vanish

By Belal Tarique Published: Mon 1 May 2023, 11:18 AM

Looking for an adventure of a lifetime? Consider climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, home to some of Africa's most stunning glaciers. But you may want to act fast. According to the latest report from the World Meteorological Organisation, the glaciers are likely to vanish by 2040 due to climate change.

While African nations contribute less than four per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, they are suffering the most from climate change and global warming. Floods and droughts are becoming more intense and frequent, temperatures are rising, and Africa's GDP is expected to be reduced by three per cent by 2050. The loss of glaciers are expected to lead to even more challenges for African residents, including food scarcity and political instability. But before it's too late, consider climbing the Kilimanjaro and experiencing its glaciers in all their natural beauty.

Here are some tips to help you plan your trip:

It is essential to have a government-approved guide and climb with a group for safety reasons. Tanzanian porters will keep your spirits high with Swahili songs and humour.

Choose a reputable climbing company like the government-approved climbing Kilimanjaro company that provides guides, porters, and cooks, as well as supplementary equipment such as tents and emergency gear (e.g., stretchers, supplemental oxygen, and hyperbaric chambers).

For the best views, plan your climb during the summer months, especially in June, which is the clearest month. However, be prepared for cold weather, even on clear days, with rain and snow, and severe wind chill.

While some Kilimanjaro climbs can be done in as few as five days, a slower climbing pace allows for better acclimatisation to the altitude and increases your chances of reaching the summit.

Treat yourself after the climb with a Tanzania Safari in Tarangire National Park or the Ngorongoro Conservation Area. If you have more time, you can also opt for a longer safari to see the wild fauna.

Time is running out as climate change is affecting Africa at a fast pace, and the continent's well-known glaciers will soon be gone forever. So, if you're thinking of climbing Kilimanjaro and enjoy its beauty and wonders, do it soon and experience its beauty before it's too late.

— Belal Tarique is the content strategist at Teamology Softech and Media Private Limited.