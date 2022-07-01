Conor Kenny’s journey to becoming an influencer in the crypto space

Influencing people isn’t easy. You need to have the conviction to make people believe what you are saying is right. You need to back your statements with logic and facts. It’s only when people start noticing that you are saying the right things that they start trusting you. Conor Kenny went through all these stages after he decided to start his YouTube channel. He wanted to provide information about the crypto market and make people aware of the market’s condition.

Initially, he didn’t have too many subscribers, but his follower base started increasing after people found out that his trading tips worked. After that there was no looking back. With over 144k subscribers on YouTube, he is now one of the leading voices in the crypto space.

Learning from experience

Kenny was enticed by the potential of cryptocurrencies. With their sudden surge in popularity, it seemed like a no-brainer to invest a large sum of money and wait for the returns. However, Kenny was aware of the other side of the coin. Cryptocurrencies are highly volatile, and their value could drop just as quickly as it rose. Moreover, there was the risk that the entire market could crash, leaving investors with nothing. In the end, he decided to only invest a small amount of money, just in case the worst happened. While he may not have made as much money as he could have, he also didn't lose everything. And in the end, that's what mattered most.

This made him realise that the key to becoming a successful crypto influencer is to have a deep understanding of the market. By reading industry news and analysing data, Kenny was able to gain insights that helped him identify opportunities for investment. He also began to build a following on social media, sharing his insights with others who were interested in the world of cryptocurrency.

Finding the right platform to share his thoughts

Kenny wanted to share his experience of the crypto market with some of his fellow traders. But instead of writing a blog or giving an update on Facebook, he decided to make videos. Back then, he didn’t know he would become viral and a crypto influencer.

When Conor started making videos about crypto on YouTube, he quickly found an engaged and enthusiastic audience. He offered a mix of news, analysis, and opinion, and his followers appreciated his in-depth knowledge of the subject. In recent months, as the prices of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have risen sharply, Conor's channel becamee increasingly popular. He now has over 144k subscribers, and his videos regularly receive thousands of views.

This proves that Kenny has finally found the right platform where he can talk about the different aspects of the crypto industry. Thanks to Kenny's videos, thousands of people around the world are now interested in crypto, and many are already participating in the market.

