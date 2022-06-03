Connecting with people in the community is beneficial for health and well-being

Published: Fri 3 Jun 2022, 3:21 PM Last updated: Fri 3 Jun 2022, 3:26 PM

To mark World Environment Day 2022, Jack Lowe, founder of Fit for Life Foundation, urges people to adopt an eco-friendly lifestyle for health benefits and the good of the planet. At 80, Lowe attributes his longevity to his healthy mindset and lifestyle. He regularly participates in cycling and mountain climbing and praises the natural environment for health benefits, including lowering blood pressure, reducing heart rate, fighting diabetes, alleviating insomnia, and enhancing mood. He said: "World Environment Day is a perfect opportunity for us to remind each other that we all share a common goal: to pass on a cleaner world to our children and future generations. Taking collective action will help us achieve this goal and help us get fit and healthy in the process."

Fit for Life Foundation provides grants to innovative projects on the ground that increase awareness of the value of the physical activity. He is also the author of the book ‘Get Fit for Life’.

Lowe advises that opting for a diet of organic foods, free from environmentally-damaging chemicals, will both improve health and protect the environment. Taking up gardening or cleaning up areas such as mangroves will increase physical activity and improve wildlife habitats. He said: “Any exercise, even walking, is good for you, and the more you do, the better you will feel.”

"Similarly, getting outdoors and connecting with other people in the community is beneficial for health and well-being. Exercising outdoors, whether it’s a jog around the neighbourhood or helping clean up a local mangrove forest, provides a perfect mix of physical and environmental activity and community connection. Aside from adopting an eco-friendly lifestyle, getting fit and staying physically active are the investments you can make for long and healthy life," he concluded.