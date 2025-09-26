Connecting the Saudi livestream market: A new opportunity for Chinese brands

A new initiative to strengthen trade and investment links between China and Saudi Arabia was launched in Dongguan, underscoring growing bilateral cooperation in digital commerce and e-commerce innovation.

The ‘Brands China to the Middle East’ Hub was inaugurated at ICDC Songshan Lake International Creative Design City during the Saudi ICDC Procurement Matchmaking Conference. The event was organised by Global Digital Investment Synergy (GDIS) in partnership with the Union of Arab Chambers (UAC), ICDC Songshan Lake, and Saudi e-commerce platform Kasa, drawing more than 100 representatives from government institutions, industry leaders, and brand executives from both countries.

The new hub will serve as a permanent exhibition and transaction centre, linking vetted Chinese suppliers with Saudi buyers. According to GDIS, the initiative is designed to streamline export processes and accelerate market access for Greater Bay Area brands entering the Kingdom and the wider Middle East.

GDIS will operate the hub through a hybrid model that combines a Saudi-based sales team, a physical showroom in the Kingdom, and partnerships with leading social media influencers. This approach is aimed at boosting direct-to-order conversions for both consumer and industrial products.

“Through this platform, GDIS seeks to create sustainable and transparent trade bridges between Chinese manufacturers and Saudi partners, while aligning with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 digital economy strategy,” said Mariam Gao, Chairwoman of GDIS.

Pioneering Livestream-Based Trade

As part of the initiative, GDIS is also introducing a livestream-driven trade mechanism, enabling Chinese brands — particularly small and medium-sized enterprises—to enhance visibility and credibility in the Gulf market.

By leveraging its local Saudi team and collaborations with top influencers and MCN agencies, GDIS is organizing livestream sourcing festivals to showcase key categories such as electronics, home goods, and beauty. This model addresses common exporter challenges, including fragmented channels and limited brand awareness, while offering direct access to Saudi buyers.

Executives from UAC, Kasa, GDIS, and ICDC highlighted that the hub will not only raise the profile of “Dongguan manufacturing” and Greater Bay Area innovation but also provide Saudi partners with reliable sourcing opportunities supported by localized operations.

Notable participants included Khalid Hammadi, director of UAC (China Region); Abu Ghazi, president of Kasa Online Platform; Salim Abu Khalid, president of Saudi Golden Ant Trading Corporation; and Zhang Guihua, chairman of ICDC Songshan Lake.

Looking Ahead

Dongguan, a major manufacturing base in the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macau Greater Bay Area, is positioning the new hub as a long-term anchor for China–Saudi commercial ties.

By combining China’s manufacturing strength with Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing digital trade ecosystem, the initiative—led by GDIS—marks an important milestone in bilateral cooperation, opening new opportunities for businesses, creating jobs, and fostering sustainable economic growth across both markets.

The project marks not only a milestone in commercial exchange but also symbol of the growing partnership between China and Arab Region built on shared vision and mutual benefit.