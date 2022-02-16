Connect Zone now provides company formation in the UAE with 100 per cent ownership

Creating a new company is not a simple process; there are several things to consider previously, such as tons of paperwork and legal documentation, fees, and more. Company formation in the UAE can become even harder if you are not familiar with the compliances and rules to follow. Besides, failing to meet all the requirements could get your business in financial trouble.

It is broadly recommended that you choose a reliable local agency to look after these tasks. Having an expert assist you with your business setup is an additional, but expensive. In Connect Zone, we help hundreds of people start a company in Dubai mainland and many other areas in three simple steps.

The number one step when setting up a business with us is to choose a location and commercial activity that matches your business’ needs. Then, the next step is to take care of all the documentation needed as well as legal paperwork. Once we have completed this process, it is time for you to receive your license and begin your business activities in the UAE.

Regarding the documents that you will need to provide us as an individual shareholder, these are less than six basic requirements that we will work with. Among those, we find a copy of the shareholder’s valid passport, a passport picture, and three to five potential names for your business. At the same time, for those intending to set up a company as corporate shareholders, we will require a notarised copy of the trade license, certificate of incorporation, along other essential documents.

On the other hand, if you plan to start a business in the free zones, you can choose between several locations such as Dubai Airport Freezone, Dubai International Financial Centre, or Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority. A Dubai Freezone company can be beneficial for investors in many ways. One of the reasons why people from outside the UAE set up their businesses in these areas is because they guarantee 100 per cent foreign ownership, as well as profit and capital repatriation.

Free zones allow the movement and exchange of goods without the common regulations and taxes. The countries and enterprises that enjoy these benefits are exclusively the ones located within the zone. For this reason, it can be expected that thousands of entrepreneurs from around the globe consider opening a business in the UAE freezones. However, as stated before, it is not easy to carry out this process if you do not have the experience and knowledge.

This is why Connect Free Zone provides solutions to individuals and corporate entities. This agency offers diverse packages for your company set up in one of the forty free zones that operate across Dubai. If you plan on starting a business in these commercial areas, the first step will be to check out which zone corresponds to your specific business activity.

The UAE’s industrial, economic and commercial development has increased steadily over the last few decades. The government’s support to the private business sector continues to attract foreign investors. There is no doubt about the number of opportunities this land offers. Nonetheless, to do it correctly, it is recommended that they rely on the proper assistance of a reputable agency.