Conmix awarded 'Best Ready-mix Factories Award' in Dubai

Published: Thu 22 Dec 2022, 2:32 PM

Conmix was awarded the 'Best Ready-mix Factories Award' in Dubai, at the International Concrete Technology Forum 2022. The award was received by Tim Senior, general manager at Conmix, and is a testament to the performance and quality standards upheld at the plant.

International Concrete Technology Forum aims to provide learning and networking opportunities on the latest advances, technical knowledge, continuing research, tools, and solutions for concrete manufacturing, design, and construction.

Conmix, the first ready-mix concrete manufacturing facility in the UAE, started operations in 1975, in Sharjah, and has since progressed to being the best and the leading supplier of choice of building materials in the UAE, and secured a Guinness world record for the largest single concrete pour in the world, 20,246 m3.

Today, the Conmix building materials product range includes the highest quality Ready-mix concrete, pre-mix plaster, construction chemicals, water treatment, and paints. Steered by visionary professionals and powered by the intelligent use of cutting-edge technology, experience, and expertise, Conmix now supplies to more than 30 countries internationally, including the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.