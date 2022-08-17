Conektr Tech Global Ltd. Lands Al Maya Group as Major Investor
The trailblazing start-up Conektr has landed the Al Maya Group as a major investor. Dubai based Retail & Distribution conglomerate Al Maya group acquired a majority stake in Conektr, the country’s first B2B2C platform.
Conektr is a UAE-based e-commerce platform for fast-moving consumer goods used by over 7000 grocery stores across the UAE. Conektr allows brands, distributors, retailers, and consumers a seamless Omni-channel digital platform to buy, operate, and sell their stocks digitally.
Al Maya Group was established in 1982 by a pioneering and inspiring businessman Late Mr. L.K Pagarani. Today the Group employs more than 5,000 employees from 30 different countries for its multiple business verticals; the FMCG Distribution of Food and Non-Food products, Processing Plants in India and other countries around the world, over 90 retail stores in the UAE & GCC including Supermarkets, Borders, Paperchase and Hallmark.
Madhusudhanan Janakarajan, the Founder and CEO of Conektr is quite upbeat about the timing and proud of this partnership with such reputed group known for its ethics and values. "This partnership helps Conektr to plug in, play and scale our company with an instant access to their world class Warehousing and fleet of services across GCC region."
Deepak Pagarani, Chairman & CEO of Al Maya Group said "We asked ourselves whether we should be a spectator to the disruption or be a part of it. After several reviews we decided for the partnership and invested in Conektr".
Kamal Vachani, Group Director of Al Maya Group added that Conektr is amongst the most transformative partnerships Al Maya has had in the recent years and expressed confidence that the platform will significantly enhance our ability to drive engagement with retailers and play a more meaningful and relevant role in the Distribution and Retail industry.
Apart from bringing significant efficiencies across the value chain, Conektr with its AI and ML capabilities helps the Brands, Retailer and Consumers to meet their unmet needs with its innovative features and an array of value added services. Conektr cuts the carbon foot print by aggregating the deliveries with its q-commerce based delivery optimization solution in line with the countries zero emission initiatives. Following Conektr’s initiative to help UAE grocery owners with retailer credit, Conektr steps up their service levels with this partnership.