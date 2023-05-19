Concept Brands Group mega expansion plan unveiled

Published: Fri 19 May 2023, 11:39 AM

The group will be opening its five outlets in Al Naeem Mall, Ras Al Khaimah with the names of Still19, Akabeer Perfumes, Seniorita Gallery, Secrets For You, and Savex

Concept Brands Group has introduced five new outlets in Ras Al Khaimah as a part of its mega expansion plan for 2023-2024. The five outlets will be a combination of branded and home-grown brands which includes clothing, footwear, sunglasses, jewellery and accessories, perfumes, cosmetics, watches etc.

The group will be opening its five outlets in Al Naeem Mall, Ras Al Khaimah with the names of Still19, Akabeer Perfumes, Seniorita Gallery, Secrets For You, and Savex. These new outlets will be catering to five different types of target markets not only in Ras Al Khaimah but will also attract people from across the other emirates.

Vijay Samyani, founder and chairman at Concept Brands Group, said: “It is an absolute pleasure watching Concept Brands Group grow at such a pace. The expansion plan is going smoothly, and I promise to surprise our beloved customers with even more unique outlets in the future.”

Still19 will be bringing the best of French jewellery and accessories, ladies’ apparel, watches, and perfumes. Akabeer Perfumes will be bringing the scent of the Arabian world with premium Arabic fragrances. Seniorita Gallery will be your one-stop destination for top-notch perfumes, cosmetics, sunglasses, and watches. An outlet that would cater to your luxury needs instantly. Secrets 4 You will be uncovering the magical world of lustrous lingerie and ladies' apparel. Ending the list with Savex which will be home to 100+ footwear brands for the customers to choose from.

Concept Brands Group will be opening its five outlets in May which will be a big boost in the retail market of Ras Al Khaimah.

For more info: Call/Whatsapp: +971 52 791 0100