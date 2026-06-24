Complex liver transplant at King’s College Hospital London, Dubai gives two-year-old a second chance at life

King’s College Hospital London, Dubai has announced the successful completion of a complex liver transplant for a young child, giving her a second chance at life.

The procedure was made possible through the support of Al Jalila Foundation, which plays a vital role in enabling Dubai Health’s vision to advance health for humanity through the integration of Care, Learning, Discovery, and Giving.

Aimed at advancing charitable healthcare initiatives in the UAE, the strategic cooperation agreement between Al Jalila Foundation and King’s College Hospital London, Dubai supports organ transplant programmes in particular.

Ayesha, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, was admitted in January with Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD), a rare genetic condition that made an urgent liver transplant necessary.

"Ayesha’s recovery speaks to the strength of coordinated, specialist care and the commitment of every team involved," commented Kimberley Pierce, CEO of King’s College Hospital London, Dubai. "We are incredibly proud of what has been achieved and grateful to Al Jalila Foundation for their partnership in supporting access to this level of complex care for children in the UAE."

Dr Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said: "At Al Jalila Foundation, we believe that timely access to essential treatment can transform a patient’s life, particularly for children facing serious medical conditions. Supporting this liver transplant reflects our commitment to creating meaningful, lasting impact in line with Dubai Health’s ‘Patient First’ promise. It also highlights the value of our strategic partnership with King’s College Hospital London, Dubai, enabling us to connect patients with the specialised care they need at the right time."

Ayesha began her care journey at Al Jalila Children’s Hospital in August 2024, where she was placed under the care of the multidisciplinary metabolic team. They developed a tailored plan to support her growth, including specialised dietary protocols. The team continues to guide Ayesha and her family following the transplant, supporting her recovery at home.

Dr Mohammed Al Awadhi, executive director of the Women and Children’s Health Campus at Dubai Health, said: "Al Jalila Children’s Hospital plays a vital role in supporting children with complex medical conditions through specialised, integrated care that places the needs of both the child and their family at the centre, reflecting our ‘Children Come First’ promise."

He added: "We believe in the importance of collaboration in delivering the best possible care for children and value the efforts of the medical teams and supporting partnerships that contributed to giving Ayesha a new chance at life."

Professor Mohamed Rela, King’s College Hospital London, Dubai’s expert in liver surgery and liver transplantation, performed the procedure, working closely with Dr Rajeev Tomar, consultant pediatric hepatologist and clinical director of Pediatrics at King’s College Hospital London, Dubai. They were supported by a team from metabolic medicine, transplant surgery, anaesthesia, dietetics, pharmacy, physiotherapy, and pediatric intensive care.

"This was a very demanding case that needed close teamwork across several specialties," said Professor Rela. "What stands out is not just the complexity of the surgery, but the steady care that followed. Every stage was managed carefully and that made a real difference to the outcome."

After the surgery, Ayesha remained in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit for more than two months, where she continued to receive close medical care and support throughout her recovery.

"Children with metabolic conditions need care that is tailored to them,” said Dr Tomar. "For Ayesha, we focused on supporting her at every stage and adjusting treatment as she improved. Watching her regain strength and return to her usual self has been very rewarding for everyone involved."

Following an extended recovery period, Ayesha gradually began to improve. Thanks to the dedicated care of a multidisciplinary team, she recovered, regained key developmental abilities, and became more responsive to her surroundings. She has now returned home as a bright and responsive child, able to eat independently and continue her recovery with her family.

Ayesha’s parents are full of gratitude for this second chance: “There was a time when we were afraid we might lose her. Today, we are playing with our daughter at home. We cannot thank the team at King’s College Hospital London, Dubai enough for everything they have done, and we are truly grateful to Al Jalila Foundation for their support in giving her this chance.”

Her story has inspired teams across the hospital, highlighting the collaboration behind her care, particularly in the PICU, led by Dr Vishnu and supported by Dr Rajeev, alongside dedicated nurses and allied health staff.

"This is exactly why we do this work,” said Dr Vishnu, consultant pediatrician and director of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at King’s College Hospital London, Dubai. "It takes time, collaboration, perseverance, and effective teamwork. Seeing Ayesha leave the hospital the way she did is something you never forget."

This case reflects King’s College Hospital London, Dubai’s integrated approach to complex pediatric care, bringing together surgical expertise, critical care, and long-term recovery support within one system.