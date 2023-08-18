Comparing the best IB schools in Riyadh

Each day, people around the world are facing various health issues and finding it difficult to recover, but there are stories of hope and success that encourage us to stay positive
The International Baccalaureate (IB) programme fosters students' intellectual, personal, emotional, and social development, so it has become the go-to programme for parents to ensure the holistic development of their children.
It challenges the learners to think critically, and it is one of the reasons why IB graduates go on to make a significant mark on the global stage. For instance, Justin Trudeau, an IB graduate, took office as the prime minister of Canada. Dustin Moskovitz, who was one of the four co-founders of Facebook, holds an IB diploma, too.
Now, Riyadh has earned a reputation for being home to one of the best schools offering the IB programme, so parents and students have numerous options. This post compares the best IB Schools in Riyadh to help parents and students choose the right school for their needs using comprehensive evaluation criteria.
Criteria for rating IB Schools in Riyadh
We’ve considered the following factors for rating the schools:
Based on this assessment, here are the best IB Schools in Riyadh:
OWIS Riyadh
OWIS (One World International School) stands proudly as the best international school in Riyadh, offering students a great learning experience in an engaging and close-knit environment. At OWIS, education goes beyond conventional teaching methods. Instead, it emphasises personalised learning that creates learners who are curious, creative, and enthusiastic about their educational journey.
Academic excellence
OWIS Riyadh demonstrates a high level of academic excellence, with commendable IB examination results and student achievements. It’s a part of the Global School Foundation that has earned 450+ awards in education excellence and 100+ IB world toppers.
IB programme authorisation status:
OWIS Riyadh proudly holds full authorisation from the International Baccalaureate Organisation. This means it adheres to IB's rigorous standards and practices using service projects, exhibitions, environment stewardship, technology mastery, sportsmanship, personalisation, inquiry-based approach, etc., and puts the curriculum into practice.
Teaching faculty
The faculty at OWIS Riyadh comprises highly qualified educators with relevant experience in delivering the pedagogies of the IB curriculum effectively.
Facilities and learning resources:
OWIS Riyadh boasts thoughtfully-designed indoor facilities with top-class libraries, atriums, skills studios, art studios, and so on. The school also has versatile outdoor facilities, like a basketball court, football pitch, and open play area, to ensure learners’ physical well-being.
Diversity and quality of extracurricular activities:
OWIS Riyadh offers a diverse range of extracurricular activities across a variety of activities in art, music, drama, and sports. These activities contribute to the learners' overall growth and allow them to choose activities that align with their interests and passions.
Inclusivity and celebration of diversity within the school community:
OWIS Riyadh takes great pride in promoting inclusivity and celebrating diversity. The school has welcomed learners to the One World community from over 70 nationalities and cultures.
Feedback from parents and students:
The overall feedback from parents and students about OWIS Riyadh is overwhelmingly positive. Parents praise the Principal's welcoming approach, and students express high regard for the teachers. The school actively engages with parents and considers their feedback for improvement.
Advanced Learning Schools (ALS)
Advanced Learning Schools (ALS) is a prominent school in Riyadh, fully accredited by the International Baccalaureate (IB). Its instructional program places a strong emphasis on both English and Arabic languages to provide learners with a culturally enriched educational experience.
King Faisal School, Riyadh
King Faisal School (KFS) is another prominent institution in Riyadh. Their mission is to nurture and develop young minds through a rigorous national and international curriculum while instilling values rooted in faith, knowledge, and work ethics.
Al Hussan International School
Empowering minds and inspiring futures, Al Hussan International School is one of the most prominent institutions in Riyadh. The school has strong values, like academic rigour, holistic development, and unwavering commitment to creating a better world through education. To ensure that, it has adopted internationally recognised curricula, like the IB Programme, to nurture young learners.
BISR - British International School Riyadh
The British International School Riyadh (BISR) is highly regarded for offering top-quality education to the expatriate community in Riyadh.
This review of the best IB schools in Riyadh should be enough to help you take the right call for your child’s education. Do engage with school representatives and visit campuses to find the school that meets your requirements. Remember, the IB Curriculum shapes holistic development, and selecting the right school is essential to ensure the best learning for your child.
Each day, people around the world are facing various health issues and finding it difficult to recover, but there are stories of hope and success that encourage us to stay positive
Amidst this rapid evolution, successfully surpassing the speed of light and experiencing new technological trends, Vikram Mehra stands as a dynamic individual poised to harness the full potential of these changing technologies
UAE climbs the ladder in QS World University ranking
Under the agreement, team members will be deployed to work exclusively for Smart Box
Abbas’s journey to the rise has been a testament to his belief that it’s not just the money but the vision that makes you a great leader
One of the most significant advantages of a Demat account is the enhanced safety and security it offers to investors
Empowering dreams down under : F4-MG
Car transportation services or car pickup and drop services have never been easier