Comparing the best IB schools in Riyadh

The International Baccalaureate (IB) programme fosters students' intellectual, personal, emotional, and social development, so it has become the go-to programme for parents to ensure the holistic development of their children.

It challenges the learners to think critically, and it is one of the reasons why IB graduates go on to make a significant mark on the global stage. For instance, Justin Trudeau, an IB graduate, took office as the prime minister of Canada. Dustin Moskovitz, who was one of the four co-founders of Facebook, holds an IB diploma, too.

Now, Riyadh has earned a reputation for being home to one of the best schools offering the IB programme, so parents and students have numerous options. This post compares the best IB Schools in Riyadh to help parents and students choose the right school for their needs using comprehensive evaluation criteria.

Criteria for rating IB Schools in Riyadh

We’ve considered the following factors for rating the schools:

Academic excellence highlighting the IB examination results and achievements

IB programme authorisation status

Qualifications and experience of the teaching faculty

Facilities and resources that the school provides

Number of extracurricular activities available

Inclusivity and diversity within the school community

Feedback from parents and students about their overall satisfaction with the school

Based on this assessment, here are the best IB Schools in Riyadh:

OWIS Riyadh

OWIS (One World International School) stands proudly as the best international school in Riyadh, offering students a great learning experience in an engaging and close-knit environment. At OWIS, education goes beyond conventional teaching methods. Instead, it emphasises personalised learning that creates learners who are curious, creative, and enthusiastic about their educational journey.

Academic excellence

OWIS Riyadh demonstrates a high level of academic excellence, with commendable IB examination results and student achievements. It’s a part of the Global School Foundation that has earned 450+ awards in education excellence and 100+ IB world toppers.

IB programme authorisation status:

OWIS Riyadh proudly holds full authorisation from the International Baccalaureate Organisation. This means it adheres to IB's rigorous standards and practices using service projects, exhibitions, environment stewardship, technology mastery, sportsmanship, personalisation, inquiry-based approach, etc., and puts the curriculum into practice.

Teaching faculty

The faculty at OWIS Riyadh comprises highly qualified educators with relevant experience in delivering the pedagogies of the IB curriculum effectively.

Facilities and learning resources:

OWIS Riyadh boasts thoughtfully-designed indoor facilities with top-class libraries, atriums, skills studios, art studios, and so on. The school also has versatile outdoor facilities, like a basketball court, football pitch, and open play area, to ensure learners’ physical well-being.

Diversity and quality of extracurricular activities:

OWIS Riyadh offers a diverse range of extracurricular activities across a variety of activities in art, music, drama, and sports. These activities contribute to the learners' overall growth and allow them to choose activities that align with their interests and passions.

Inclusivity and celebration of diversity within the school community:

OWIS Riyadh takes great pride in promoting inclusivity and celebrating diversity. The school has welcomed learners to the One World community from over 70 nationalities and cultures.

Feedback from parents and students:

The overall feedback from parents and students about OWIS Riyadh is overwhelmingly positive. Parents praise the Principal's welcoming approach, and students express high regard for the teachers. The school actively engages with parents and considers their feedback for improvement.

Advanced Learning Schools (ALS)

Advanced Learning Schools (ALS) is a prominent school in Riyadh, fully accredited by the International Baccalaureate (IB). Its instructional program places a strong emphasis on both English and Arabic languages to provide learners with a culturally enriched educational experience.

Academic Excellence: ALS holds an excellent track record for academic excellence and boasts an experienced teaching faculty.

IB Program Authorisation Status: ALS proudly holds full authorisation from the International Baccalaureate Organisation.

Facilities and Resources: The learning resources are conducive to fostering a progressive learning environment for the children.

Feedback from Parents and Students: The school actively incorporates feedback from parents and students to ensure overall satisfaction.

King Faisal School, Riyadh

King Faisal School (KFS) is another prominent institution in Riyadh. Their mission is to nurture and develop young minds through a rigorous national and international curriculum while instilling values rooted in faith, knowledge, and work ethics.

Academic Excellence: King Faisal School is dedicated to academic excellence, which is stated in its vision and mission statement, too.

IB Program Authorisation Status: The school holds authorization from the International Baccalaureate Organization for its IB programme.

Teaching Faculty: The school boasts a team of highly qualified teachers committed to adopting various pedagogies to foster a love of education among the students.

Facilities and Learning Resources: The school has modern facilities and learning resources that are apt for creating a conducive learning environment.

Diversity and quality of extracurricular activities: King Faisal School offers a variety of extracurricular activities to cater to different interests and talents.

Inclusivity and Celebration of Diversity within the School Community: King Faisal School embraces diversity and fosters an inclusive school community.

Feedback from Parents and Students: The feedback from parents and students is fairly positive, with many expressing satisfaction with the school's values for academic excellence.

Al Hussan International School

Empowering minds and inspiring futures, Al Hussan International School is one of the most prominent institutions in Riyadh. The school has strong values, like academic rigour, holistic development, and unwavering commitment to creating a better world through education. To ensure that, it has adopted internationally recognised curricula, like the IB Programme, to nurture young learners.

Teaching Faculty: Al Hussan International School boasts a team of experienced and dedicated educators passionate about shaping young minds.

Diversity and quality of extracurricular activities: Al Hussan International School offers a wide range of extracurricular activities to promote students' holistic development.

BISR - British International School Riyadh

The British International School Riyadh (BISR) is highly regarded for offering top-quality education to the expatriate community in Riyadh.

Inclusivity and Celebration of Diversity: The school boasts a multicultural environment that fosters cultural exchange and international camaraderie adopting vibrant perspectives.

This review of the best IB schools in Riyadh should be enough to help you take the right call for your child’s education. Do engage with school representatives and visit campuses to find the school that meets your requirements. Remember, the IB Curriculum shapes holistic development, and selecting the right school is essential to ensure the best learning for your child.