Colors Laughter Night brings Munawar Faruqui to Dubai

Packed with sharp wit, relatable humour and punchlines that land every time, the performance promises to keep audiences in splits from start to finish

Published: Mon 6 Oct 2025, 4:28 PM

Brace yourself for a roaring night of comedy as Colors TV rolls out the second show of the Colors Laughter Night series with Munawar Faruqui’s stand-up special - Dhandho. Packed with sharp wit, relatable humour and punchlines that land every time, the performance promises to keep audiences in splits from start to finish.

Rising from humble beginnings and breaking the internet with videos featuring epic comic timings, Munawar’s candid storytelling resonates with millions. However, this multifaceted artist hasn’t settled for just laughs and has been doing it all, from participating in reality shows, hosting concept shows, to being a singer and rapper.

This Colors Laughter Night special, Munawar brings his personal journey to life through stories that strike a chord, blending humor with heart. From chasing dreams to managing everyday chaos, Munawar transforms struggles into moments of joy, wrapping life’s twists with humor and heart. Expect an evening of storytelling that is equal parts funny, soulful and unforgettable, a performance that will stay with you well beyond the final curtain.

Featuring renowned stand-up comedians from India, Colors Laughter Night is a crowd puller. Following the success of Nirmal Pillai’s September show, the stage is now set for Munawar to raise the bar with fresh energy and new punchlines. Entertaining the UAE audience season after season, Colors Laughter Night, sponsored by KitKat, Malabar Gold and Domino’s with Lifebuoy as hygiene partner, brings India’s top stand-up comedians to entertain UAE audiences season after season.

Tickets are available on Platinumlist, with prices starting from Dh125.