Colombian-turned-Emirati mum’s journey to bring best cosmetology practices

Paola Rodriguez, COO, Sublime Dubai

Published: Fri 29 Jul 2022, 2:15 PM

Dubai will soon witness the launch of state-of-the-art cosmetic clinic by Sublime Group, headed by Colombian experts in the field of plastic surgery.

Paola Rodriguez also known as @Emiratense on the social media is CEO of Capitol Facility Management, a Colombian national by birth, a UAE citizen and mother of eight kids, is an entrepreneur and an innovation expert who steered the idea of bridging the cosmetic rejuvenation need of the UAE community with the niche specialist from the Latin America.

According to her, in the past 20 years, Colombia in the area of plastic surgery has become a destiny for patients from all around the world, thanks to its high quality and cutting edge techniques. Today Colombia is the leader in the world for body contouring surgeries, and procedures such as high definition liposuction or abdominal etching. Rodriguez envisaged how the most recognised plastic surgeons from Colombia and Latin America could benefit the UAE community and as a result she paved the path towards welcoming the Colombia’s Sublime Surgical Group led by Dr Javier Soto to the UAE.

Dr Soto MD, founder and CEO of Sublime Surgical Group, is one of the most recognised plastic surgery specialists in Colombia and Latin America for high-quality processes and safe surgeries. His combination of knowledge of reconstructive and aesthetic procedures has allowed him to offer his patients safety, experience and support.

As a member of the Colombian Society of Plastic Surgery – SCCP and International Member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, and Founder of LatinSmile, Dr Soto is also one of the most eminent social media celebrity surgeons with more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram. Dr Soto has been conferred the recognition as ‘Doctor Influencer of the Year’ in Colombia. Furthermore, Dr Soto carries out Reconstructive Plastic Surgery on children who suffer from cleft lip and palate through his foundation LatinSmile in Colombia and India.

Combining the vision of Paola Rodriguez and the efforts of Dr Javier Soto, the Sublime Group is opening soon in Dubai.

Paola Rodriguez, COO at Sublime Dubai, felt that Sublime’s services should be in a society that appreciates high quality services, which will not only make the specialty grow in the area, but will also elevate the Sublime’s brand globally.

Dr Soto said: “Our plan for Dubai and the region is to push our boundaries in our specialty, and bring the best of the best in the world of plastic surgery to a city that accepts only this in all its areas. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, always wants the best for his people and we will bring the best service of the world in plastic surgery to Dubai. That is our commitment to Dubai."