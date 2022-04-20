Collaborating For Success

Published: Wed 20 Apr 2022, 9:00 AM

Partnering with the University of Gloucestershire UK the college is set to provide a broader range of prospects for students in the UAE

Westford University College (WUC), a leading higher education provider has forged a strategic partnership with the University of Gloucestershire, UK. The University of Gloucestershire (UoG) is a public university based in Gloucestershire, England. The collaborative partnership sets the stage for a broad range of prospects for students in the UAE and across the globe. The programmes introduced through this partnership are industry-focused aligning with the demands of today's corporate world.

1. BA (Hons) Accounting and Finance

This course is focused on nurturing excellent finance professionals. In addition to the required accounting and finance areas, the course provides an opportunity to explore futuristic business subjects.

2.MBA (Master’s Stage-Top-up)

It offers a flexible study route and allows for to refresh and enhancement of the management skills and knowledge of students. The students will investigate changing areas of strategy, leadership and management theory and practice.

3. MBA Global

This programme offers the opportunity to immerse in the world of business, engaging with some of the most contemporary challenges faced by global business leaders. This course can be personalised with specialist routes in:

Financial Services Management

International Hospitality and Tourism Management

Cyber Governance and Digital Transformation

Marketing Intelligence and Big Data

Applied Entrepreneurship, Design Thinking, and Innovation

Sports Leadership and Governance

The agreement ensures that the student experience and academic delivery of programmes will be as per the best industry practice. The partnership will create a great synergy between Westford and UoG, bringing in a world of opportunities for the students.

Lujain Abdulrahman M Alarifi, an MBA student of UoG with WUC, said: “The programme helped me bridge the industry gap by acquiring high-value skills, building connections, and preparing for real-world challenges. In retrospect, I feel the three things that contributed most were — my cohort batch, my professors, and the wonderful MBA office staff. I cherish every moment I spent being part of the MBA programme and will always be grateful for everything it gave me."

The partnership is a great merger between two dynamos in the education industry. Westford is an expert in delivering UK programmes in the region and the UoG is known for the most sought-after MBA and bachelor’s programmes. This partnership will be aligned to meet the UoG’s strategic ambitions of increasing its international footprint in the MENA region.

Westford has a unique ideology with over 10 years of experience in blended learning and is a pioneer in online synchronised education. The high quality of our curriculum and cutting-edge technology provide education of the highest standard. It combines global best practices of pedagogy with contemporary training methods powered by sophisticated technology and modern platforms to deliver the programmes online and off-site that are contextualised and personalised.

“The partnership will deliver the MBA programme with unique specialisations and the undergraduate bachelor’s programme in business with finance which will help the learners to get exceptions from ACCA, AIA, ACA and ICAEW,” said Hanil Das, Co-Founder and CEO of WUC.

With over 10,000 plus alumni strength around the globe and student bodies from over 125 nationalities, Westford truly gives its students a global experience. Westford reiterates the message that degrees and passions do not have to be incompatible. The degree can now be matched to the student's interests. Westford provides specialisations for Bachelor’s and Master’s programmes, through their wide range of partnerships in the field of Business, Marketing, Finance, Fashion, Sports, Psychology and Computing.