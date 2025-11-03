Coinvesting Capital launches UAE-focused real estate fund with DIFC–Luxembourg framework

Coinvesting Capital Ltd, a DFSA-regulated asset manager headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), announces the establishment of the Coinvesting Bread Real Estate Fund L.P.

The fund has been established in the DIFC as an exempt fund under DFSA regulation, with a parallel feeder vehicle, Coinvesting Bread Real Estate Fund SCSp, established under Luxembourg law. The Luxembourg vehicle is currently in the process of being registered with the CSSF and is not supervised by the CSSF. Caibuo Capital S.à r.l., a CSSF-licensed management company, acts as the appointed management company of the fund.

This dual structure reflects alignment with two of the world’s most established financial frameworks, underlining the fund’s positioning within an institutional governance framework.

First DIFC–Luxembourg framework opening regulated access to the UAE real estate market

This initiative represents the first regulated real estate fund dedicated to the United Arab Emirates real estate market established under a DIFC–Luxembourg framework. It illustrates how the UAE’s property sector, long considered dynamic at a regional level, is now entering a phase of global integration. By combining regulatory oversight from Dubai and Luxembourg, the fund demonstrates how allocation into the UAE can be structured in line with international standards applied in mature investment destinations globally.

General partner strengthened

Coinvesting Capital Ltd serves as fund manager, operating under its DFSA licence. The general partner of the fund includes Michael Ruben, CEO of Bread Capital Ltd, and David Szerer, CMO of Bread Capital Ltd, who serve as directors. Their appointment brings additional experience in asset management and capital markets, reinforcing the governance of the vehicle and reflecting the commitment to combine regional knowledge with institutional discipline.

UAE real estate enters a new phase

Eddy Abramo, CEO of Coinvesting Capital Ltd, said: “The launch of this fund underscores the UAE’s position as a credible destination for institutional capital. The combination of DIFC oversight and Luxembourg accessibility provides a regulated platform that aligns the market with international standards.”

The announcement reinforces the UAE’s broader trajectory as a financial hub and destination for cross-border investment. With record levels of real estate activity, ongoing government reforms, and sustained foreign inflows, Dubai and Abu Dhabi are increasingly viewed as markets of strategic relevance for global investors. The establishment of a regulated fund accessible through both DIFC and Luxembourg further confirms the Emirates’ evolution into a jurisdiction that meets the requirements of institutional allocators worldwide.