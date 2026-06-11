Cloverleads expands into Saudi Arabia after rapid growth in Dubai

Dubai-based lead-generation agency Cloverleads has announced rapid growth in the UAE. Following this momentum, the company is now preparing to expand into Saudi Arabia as part of its broader Middle East strategy.

Founded by Belgian entrepreneurs Robin and Joran Krekels, Cloverleads moved to Dubai in 2023 and has since focused on helping local service providers connect with international property owners through targeted digital acquisition systems.

The firm operates within a market estimated at over $8 billion, driven by sustained foreign investment in UAE real estate and a growing base of overseas property owners requiring management and maintenance services.

“We built Cloverleads around the idea that client acquisition should be predictable,” said Robin Krekels, co-founder of the company. “Many service providers still rely heavily on referrals. Our focus has been on building systems that generate consistent inbound demand through paid media, automated lead nurturing, and appointment setting.”

By specialising in contractors and property managers, Cloverleads has positioned itself within a niche segment that is becoming increasingly competitive as Dubai’s real estate sector continues to attract global investors.

The company’s growth has been driven by a performance-focused approach that emphasises speed, testing, and measurable outcomes. Rather than offering broad marketing services, Cloverleads focuses on lead-generation systems tailored to the operational realities of service-based businesses in the property sector.

Following its traction in Dubai, the firm has begun testing campaigns in Saudi Arabia, aligning with the Kingdom's increased economic activity and infrastructure development.

“Saudi Arabia represents a significant opportunity for service-based businesses, particularly in real estate and construction,” Krekels said. “Our goal is to replicate our model in markets where demand is growing, and businesses are looking for more reliable ways to acquire clients.”

Founded without external funding, Cloverleads has scaled through internally generated revenue, working with a portfolio of clients across the UAE.