The 6th Ajman International Environment Conference 2022, wrapped up its discussions yesterday with the announcement of a package of vital recommendations.

Published: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 9:55 AM Last updated: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 9:57 AM

Khaled Moeen Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Public Health and Environment Sector at the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, said the conference has several objectives, the most prominent of which are: working to support sustainable developments in the United Arab Emirates, creating a road map to achieve carbon neutrality, bringing together scientists, professionals and policymakers from a diverse group of international and national organizations, as well as academic institutions, to share knowledge about creating a sustainable environment. The conference provided an update on the latest artificial intelligence techniques to help achieve sustainable development, and the expectations of 2071, exploring the key factors and practices to achieve green energy and air quality.

The Emirate of Ajman is enacting legislation that supports renewable energy for new buildings and industrial facilities and environmentally-friendly means of transportation such as electric and hybrid cars to reduce carbon emissions and the effects of global warming.

Experts stressed the importance of supporting the state's strategy for the year 2050, which calls for the equivalent of 50% of the total energy produced to be clean energy, a local and international responsibility.

Experts and participants pointed out that the attention was drawn to the global and local levels, where climate change may constitute major environmental concerns economically and socially as the focus turns to renewable energy and clean energy sources.

Accordingly, the conference urges work to implement environmental policies, increase energy efficiency, to focus on renewable and clean energy.

Among the most prominent recommendations is the announcement of the launch of the Ajman Satellite and the strengthening of relations with the competent Space Authorities.

Strengthening the partnership between the educational sector, the government and the private sectors to facilitate training and job opportunities in artificial intelligence and future energy. The aim is to develop circular economy policies in the Emirate of Ajman and for government agencies to achieve environmental sustainability.

Develop a policy for hydrogen and environmentally-friendly vehicles to be adopted in the Emirate of Ajman, and develop plans to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and combine different technologies, mechanical maps, remote sensing drones and artificial intelligence to measure environmental elements with high accuracy.

Drawing modern and innovative developments in building a solid base for research and development by investing in the latest artificial intelligence techniques and relying on data analysis.

Using artificial intelligence to increase government performance and accelerate achievements in transportation, health, space, renewable energy, water, education and environmental practices by activating initiatives and workshops on artificial intelligence. Organizing awareness meetings and supporting the Emirates Energy Strategy 2050, creating a balance between economic requirements and environmental goals. The Emirates Roadmap for Hydrogen aims to make the UAE a pioneer in low-carbon hydrogen, emphasizing the importance and necessity of cooperation and hard work to reduce carbon emissions that negatively impact the environment.

The United Arab Emirates is one of the leading countries working to address the environmental challenges facing the world, and international communities must be aware of the extent of this problem.

Support scientific studies and modern technology to mitigate the effects of climate change. Enhance waste management to achieve a waste-free environment. Support the implementation of effective solutions recommended by experts to combat the effects of climate change and integrate them with the latest initiatives of the national strategy for Climate Neutral 2050. Join the Global Methane Pledge and take advantage of its position as one of the lowest methane emitters in the world. The conference aspires to continue serving the United Arab Emirates, to keep pace with global developments in international forums concerning renewable energy and green buildings.