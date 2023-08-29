Clikon celebrates Emirati Women's Day: Honouring the legacy of Shaikha Jasem Mohammad Mubarak Al Suwaidi

Apparel Group's Inglot lights up DSS with exclusive Modesh and Dana collaboration and collection launch
On the occasion of Emirati Women's Day, let's celebrate a trailblazer who has not only reached new heights but also made her name for generations to come with her talent and determination. She is the first Emirati woman photographer, a visionary artist who has captured the essence and beauty of the UAE through the lens of her camera.
In a world where art knows no boundaries, Shaikha Jasem Mohammad Mubarak Al Suwaidi, the first female Emirati photographer, was named the Mother of Emirati photographers in recognition of her work since she took up photography as a hobby at the age of 16 in the 1950s. She enjoyed learning new skills and photography was one dearest to her heart. Her work has transcended borders and showcased the rich tapestry of Emirati culture, heritage, and modernity. She has skillfully framed the story of her nation's transformation, weaving it into every photograph she takes.
Her journey is against all odds as she pursues her dream, forging a path in a traditionally male-dominated field. She has empowered and inspired not only young Emirati women but creatives around the world, proving that art has the power to transcend societal norms and expectations.
As we honour her achievements on Emirati Women's Day, we celebrate not only her remarkable talent but also her indomitable spirit. She reminds us that when women are allowed to shine, they can illuminate the world with their brilliance. Let's salute the life and work of this pioneering Emirati photographer, a true inspiration to all.
