Clemta moves U.S. company operations into fintech customer journeys through its API

Clemta has broadened its existing Partner API to let eligible fintech platforms add U.S. company formation, tax filing assistance and compliance services to their digital products. The update extends an interface once centred on incorporation requests into a system that can also handle business tasks after a company is established.

For a fintech provider, that opens the possibility of including U.S. business setup within a customer onboarding journey. The customer would continue using the fintech's platform, while Clemta supplies the operational capabilities required for the supported services.

A broader role for the API

The original integration enabled partners to lodge formation requests and follow their progress. New functions cover Employer Identification Number (EIN) applications, document management, service orders, tax filings and continuing compliance requirements.

Partners may also offer registered agent services, bookkeeping and other post-incorporation support, depending on what their agreements with Clemta cover. The development therefore concerns both the initial establishment of a U.S. business and the work needed to maintain it.

It does not turn the API into a banking product. Rather, it gives fintech companies an additional category of business services to incorporate into the products and customer relationships they already operate.

Built for integration teams

Several of the changes concern how partner platforms communicate with Clemta’s systems. Webhooks provide automated status notifications, reducing the need to check each request manually. A sandbox environment allows developers to test the connection before using it within their services.

A dedicated dashboard gives participating companies a place to manage services, prices and billing. These features accompany the wider service catalogue, providing tools for both the technical integration and its day-to-day administration.

Partners remain responsible for their retail pricing and for the experience presented to their customers. Clemta handles the work associated with the underlying services, with commercial charges organised through partner-based rates and consolidated monthly billing.

Moving past a single onboarding step

The fintech use case illustrates why the expansion is not limited to incorporation. A customer may first need to establish a U.S. company, then return for records, tax assistance or compliance support as the business operates.

"Setting up a U.S. company is just the beginning for many entrepreneurs,” said M İlayda Şencan, CEO of Clemta. "They also need reliable support with tax filings, compliance and other ongoing business responsibilities. By expanding our Partner API, we want to help fintech platforms offer these services within their existing products, while giving them greater flexibility to serve their customers and develop new business opportunities."

Clemta’s model allows an eligible platform to cover those stages without creating each operational service itself. The scope depends on the partnership agreement, and access to the Partner API and white-label programme is restricted to eligible partners. Technical documentation is provided on Clemta’s website.