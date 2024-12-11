Clemta launches AI-powered US business management solution: Clemta Intelligence

Clemta, a leader in global business formation and management solutions, has announced the launch of Clemta Intelligence, a groundbreaking AI-powered financial assistant designed to revolutionise how MENA businesses operate in the United States.

Clemta offers innovative SaaS solutions that simplify MENA businesses’ expansion into the US market. This launch highlights its commitment to integrating advanced technology that enhances and simplifies business operations for entrepreneurs and small businesses across the MENA region.

"As Clemta, we combine all processes from company formation to banking, accounting, and tax compliance on a single platform. Clemta Intelligence helps us enhance the competitive power of regional businesses in global markets. We’re excited to launch Clemta Intelligence, a reflection of our commitment to providing businesses with impactful, next-generation solutions,” said İlayda Şencan, CEO at Clemta.

“We are proud to contribute to the digital transformation of the Gulf region, especially as the only platform offering comprehensive Arabic language support," he said.

Clemta Intelligence introduces advanced features including automated bookkeeping, real-time financial monitoring, and one-click tax compliance. It streamlines back-office operations like bookkeeping, taxation, and document management with instant and customised support, automated workflows, and improved efficiency. Clemta Intelligence eliminates manual data entry with automated reconciliation and categorisation to track expenses, save time, and minimise errors effortlessly. It simplifies tax filing with integrated accounting tools that ensure year-round compliance. Clemta also offers immediate access to up-to-date financial data and comprehensive reports, allowing an accurate view of the company's financial health. Clemta Intelligence helps businesses address operational challenges with greater effectiveness, optimise workflows, and improve precision in financial management. Tailored for small businesses and entrepreneurs, it simplifies operations, reduces manual tasks by 95 per cent and errors by 50 per cent, and ensures greater precision in financial management. Clemta continues to support the development of the local business ecosystem and breaks down barriers for MENA businesses’ growth worldwide. With over 10,000 global customers and a stellar 4.9/5 rating on Trustpilot, Clemta continues to innovate for MENA businesses entering the US market, furthering its reputation as the region's most trusted business solutions provider.

For more information, visit https://clemta.com/