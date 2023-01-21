CII at IRENA session to explore bilateral opportunities with UAE

CII-MNRE Delegation to the UAE with RK Singh, India minister for new and renewable energy, andSunjay Sudhir, India Ambassador to the UAE, in Abu Dhabi

Published: Sat 21 Jan 2023, 3:37 PM Last updated: Sat 21 Jan 2023, 4:02 PM

A 14-member delegation from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) participated in the 13th Session of the IRENA Assembly from January 13 to 15 at Abu Dhabi. Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, co-chairman, CII National Committee on power, and managing director at Apraava Renewable Energy, said: “India’s taking over of IRENA presidency is an apt recognition by the international community of the leadership role India is taking in the global fight against climate change. We hope, with this, there will be greater global collaborations in sustainability especially since India has taken over the presidency of G20 also.”

Mishra said from the ambitious 500 GW target for non-fossil generation, the production linked incentive for manufacturing, the national hydrogen mission to the important reforms envisaged in the electricity bill — the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RK Singh, India minister for new and renewable energy, has come out with a spate of measures in this area. “The Indian industry will work arm-in-arm with the government to help transform our industry and our country, as we look forward to India becoming the World’s third-largest economy by 2030,” he added.

The Indian industry is looking at the UAE capital for investment in Indian companies. Smart City Programme and Green Hydrogen Hubs are some of the areas where companies like Masdar could invest in India. For the Indian industry, there are opportunities in the UAE for rooftop solar and captive RE generation. The UAE and India can expand bilateral cooperation in accelerated climate action and implementation of the Paris Agreement, including public-private partnership in renewable power deployment, green hydrogen, sustainable finance, and carbon market development.