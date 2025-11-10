Chrysalis International Academy breaks ground in Dubailand, setting new standards for British curriculum education in Dubai

Nalapad Investments and MVK Holdings have announced their third education project in the UAE, breaking ground on Chrysalis International Academy, a progressive school that aims to redefine educational excellence through innovation, wellbeing, and world-class infrastructure. The school project aims to cater to the demand of the new residential communities in and around Dubailand and Liwan regions, for access to quality education, aligning with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority’s (KHDA) broader social and economic development strategies.

Nalapad Investments and MVK Holdings currently operate Credence High School, a top CBSE affiliated school in Al Qouz, offering inclusive and holistic learning programmes from Pre KG to Grade 12; and Crayons Nursery, an international early childhood education centre being built in Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai. Chrysalis International Academy will open its doors in September 2027, enrolling students from Foundation Stage 1 to Year 13, in a British educational pathway designed to nurture future-ready learners.

Marking a significant milestone in Dubailand’s evolving educational landscape, the ceremony took place at the academy site in Liwan in the presence of Abdulla Khalifa Belhoul, CEO of TECOM Group, along with other government officials, education leaders, investors, and families.

Abdulla Nalapad Ahmed, managing director of Nalapad Investments and chairman of Credence High School, said: "Chrysalis International Academy is our promise to families in the new residential regions of Dubai. The campus will be developed as a place where students are empowered to excel academically while developing into confident, compassionate global citizens. We are building more than a school, by nurturing the next generation of critical thinkers, innovators, and ethical leaders who will shape our world."

"Our journey with Chrysalis continues our unwavering belief that education must evolve with the times while remaining rooted in values. We want Chrysalis to stand as a symbol of excellence and happiness — a school where every learner feels seen, heard, and supported. We thank the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) for their vision, guidance, and continuous support in our journey to create an institution which is par excellence," he added.

Sameer K Mohamed, managing director of MVK Holdings and governor of Credence High School, added: "Families today seek more than just strong academics. They want a school where their children feel safe, valued, inspired, and genuinely happy. Chrysalis International Academy brings together proven British educational practices with cutting-edge design and innovation. Our vision is to create an academy where students thrive emotionally, socially, physically, and intellectually. This new project represents our continued commitment to quality education in the UAE."

The new campus will be established in line with the KHDA’s Education 33 transformative vision, which seeks to position Dubai as a global hub for education, innovation, and lifelong learning. As part of this vision, the Academy represents a forward-thinking investment in the future of Dubai’s youth, integrating sustainability, emotional well-being, and inclusivity into every aspect of learning.

Chrysalis International Academy has been meticulously designed as a vibrant, sustainable, and student-centred campus that embodies 21st-century learning. Its standout features include a raised football and cricket ground designed for optimal space use, alongside padel courts, indoor badminton and basketball facilities, and professional cricket nets that encourage year-round sporting excellence. The campus will also feature temperature-controlled swimming pools for different age groups, a state-of-the-art auditorium, and interactive learning spaces that foster creativity, collaboration, and innovation.

Every classroom will be purpose-built, filled with natural light, and equipped with interactive technology. Specialist areas such as innovation hubs, STEAM labs, art and music studios, and design and technology workshops will encourage discovery and hands-on learning. Complementing these will be a modern library and digital resource centre, inclusive learning zones, and lush landscaped outdoor classrooms — all designed around student wellbeing and safety, with secure access systems and world-class fire-safety measures.

Academically, Chrysalis will follow the National Curriculum for England, enriched with STEAM education, Arabic and Islamic Studies, and pathways to IGCSE and A-Levels. A team of highly qualified UK educators will lead the learning experience, supported by strong parent partnerships to foster student success and happiness.

"Chrysalis is our commitment to Dubai’s future," added Abdulla Nalapad Ahmed. "It represents everything we believe in excellence, happiness, inclusion, and the courage to innovate. Our children deserve nothing less."

Opening in September 2027, Chrysalis International Academy will offer a safe, inspiring, and inclusive environment where every student can flourish, discover their potential, and inspire positive change in the world.