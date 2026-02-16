Christy expands UAE presence through strategic Jumbo Group partnership

British luxury home and lifestyle brand Christy hosted a curated brand experience in Dubai, marking a significant moment in its global journey. Envisioned as Luxury That Feels Like Home, the experience reflected Christy’s philosophy of comfort, craftsmanship, and timeless product design. The event was held at The Biltmore Hotel Villas, Al Barsha.

Vanshika Goenka Misra, CEO of Christy, said: "The Middle East is a priority market for us. Our approach is centred on creating products that are refined, functional, and designed to stand the test of time. We have partnered with Jumbo Group in the UAE, through which Jumbo becomes the official distributor of Christy, enabling our presence across retail and e-commerce channels and bringing our bed and bath collections to more homes across the country."

The partnership brings together two strong legacies: Christy’s 175 years of heritage, defined by innovation, quality, and craftsmanship, and Jumbo Group’s leadership in distribution and retail. The UAE’s appreciation for refined living, quality materials, and design-led interiors aligns seamlessly with Christy’s offerings. The collaboration strengthens Christy’s presence in the UAE, bringing the brand’s premium bed and bath collections to consumers nationwide.

Founded in 1850 in Manchester, UK, Christy is a heritage British home textiles brand known for inventing the world’s first industrial terry towel. The brand has supplied premium bed and bath products to royalty, global sporting institutions, and homes around the world.