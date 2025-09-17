Chris Gayle joins SIXR Game as icon player, launches the SIXRChallenge

SIXR Cricket, the six-hitting cricket game being built for fans has announced that Chris Gayle, the “Universe Boss,” T20 giant, and record-breaking six-hitter, has joined the project as an Icon Player and is launching the #SIXRChallenge to find the next generation of big hitters.

“Let’s see who can out-hit the Universe Boss,” said Chris Gayle. “I’ve smashed some of the biggest sixes in the game but can you go bigger? Jump in, show your swing, and let’s light up the community together.”

As part of the partnership, SIXR Cricket will roll out time-boxed Chris Gayle digital collectibles, sticker packs, and a series of community challenges with prizes for top hitters—headlined by exclusive Chris Gayle NFTs for winners—inside SIXR’s upcoming game experience. Fans can join the official channel in Telegram for challenge rules, drop dates, and live banter.

“SIXR Cricket aims to create an engaging ecosystem for cricket fans, and there is no one who embodies six hitting more than the ‘Universe Boss’,” said Ahad Bhai, CEO of SIXR Cricket. ”We can’t wait to see who steps up and sends it into the stands.”

Take part in the #SIXRChallenge by following these steps:

Step 1: Join the official Telegram.

Step 2: Follow the pinned post for instructions and challenge windows.

Step 3: Submit your entry during the time window (details on Telegram).

Prizes include: Exclusive Chris Gayle NFTs and community shout-outs; more rewards announced in-channel. The challenge opened on September 16, 2025 with the first window announced on Telegram.

For more information, follow official SIXR Cricket on Twitter and Instagram.