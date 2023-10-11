Chortoq Mineral Water unveils $15.6 million state-of-the-art production facility to boost domestic and global expansion

Chortoq Mineral Water remains committed to delivering the highest quality product to its customers and its expansion stands as a testament to its popularity and growth

Published: Wed 11 Oct 2023, 5:17 PM

Chortoq Mineral Water has announced the launch of its new state-of-the-art production plant in Uzbekistan. Recognised for its therapeutic properties, Chortoq mineral water has established itself as a leading and unique mineral water brand in Central Asia with a strong global footprint.

In a bid to expand production, the company has invested $15.6 million in a two-phase project, importing cutting-edge technology and equipment from various countries including France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Turkey, Russia and Latvia. With the new facilities in place, the annual production capacity is projected to reach 50 million units, aiming to boost export revenues to $8 million.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of regional and district administrative leaders, international partners, and entrepreneurs. Notable attendees included deputy governor of the region, Saidahmad Sultanov; chairman of the Council of Elders, Ikromkhon Najmiddinov; and the esteemed recipient of the ‘Health’ order of the first degree, Abdurayimov Bohodir Tursinovich, who is also the head of Chortoq Mineral Water. He was joined by his business partners Sardar Vali Dad Gul, Muhammad Nadir Shakh Djuma Khan, Michel Noblet, executive chairman, EVOPS Hotel Consultancy, Dubai and Hina Bakht, managing director, EVOPS DMCC Marketing, Dubai.

The event was marked by speeches from distinguished guests, shedding light on the significance of the expansion and the potential it holds for the region's economy and the brand's global presence. Attendees were also given a tour of the new facilities, providing them with an insight into the company's operations and the latest AI-enabled technology in use.

Addressing the gathering, Bohodir Tursinovich said: "In just seven years since our inception, Chortoq Mineral Water has become synonymous with purity, health, and excellence. Our investment in this new ultra-modern facility is a statement of our commitment to quality and our vision for global expansion. With a blend of advanced technology from around the world and the unique therapeutic properties of our water, we're poised to not only meet but exceed the expectations of our domestic and international consumers. On this occasion, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all our partners, engineers, specialists, team members, and everyone else involved in bringing our vision to life. Their expertise and commitment have been instrumental in harnessing the natural healing power of Chortoq Mineral Water."

The Chortoq Mineral Water brand today commands a market share of 70 per cent of the total domestic demand in Uzbekistan and is exported to many other countries worldwide. Packed with 22 vital minerals like iodine, bromine, and radon, the water can treat various diseases of the digestive tract, liver, biliary tract, pancreas and diabetes, while offering other unique health benefits.