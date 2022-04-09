Chopard broadens its jewellery range

Published: Sat 9 Apr 2022, 9:44 AM Last updated: Sat 9 Apr 2022, 10:05 AM

Chopard is treating one of its most emblematic collections to its place within the jewellery stacking trend. Aesthetic simplicity and purity ensure that Ice Cube jewellery models can be mixed and matched at will while preserving their inherent elegance and light touch.

Chopard is offering nine different versions of the Ice Cube bracelet. It is available in three gold colours, with the outside of the small cubes either polished or else partially or entirely set with diamonds. The minimalism and simplicity of their design adorn both women and men. The Chopard Ice Cube is synonymous with quintessentially contemporary jewellery, and the collection’s pared-down and deliberately androgynous graphic and rectangular shapes overturn traditional jewellery-making conventions.

Created in 1999 as an assembly of small graphic cubes, Ice Cube offers a range of symmetrical rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets subtly mingling gold colours and light effects. In 2017, Chopard proved itself a trailblazer in its choice of materials by making Ice Cube the first fine jewellery collection to be crafted from 100 per cent ethical gold. Since July 2018, this commitment has been extended to encompass all the gold watch and jewellery creations produced by the maison.