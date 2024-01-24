Choosing the best productivity laptop under your budget in 2024

Published: Wed 24 Jan 2024, 4:12 PM

If you're looking for a laptop that can handle your work, play, and everything in between, you might be wondering how to find the best one for your budget. As people rely on their laptops for most of their work and education, laptops need to handle complex tasks that require more processing power. However, they should also be light and compact enough to be portable. In short, a good laptop should have a great display, a sleek form factor and a processor tuned for performance. This is a high bar to meet for a budget laptop, and only a few have managed to do it well.

HUAWEI MateBook D 16

Screen: 16 Inches

Weight: 1.68 kg

Processor: 13th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-13450H

Price: starting Dh2,999

The MateBook D 16 is designed to give users an immersive large-screen experience with extremely thin bezels and an incredible screen-to-body ratio of 90%. This expansive screen gives creators a larger canvas to work off and multitasking office workers a spacious workspace. The laptop also brings a breakthrough in performance levels with the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 and i9 High-Performance Processor, suitable for handling heavy multitasking such as programming, illustrating, and video editing.

Despite its generous display, the MateBook D 16 is remarkably slim and lightweight. The laptop is sturdy with its slim and lightweight metallic construction, measuring just 17mm thick and weighing only 1.68kg. The laptop also boasts the HUAWEI Metaline technology, which can establish ultra-long-distance connections of up to 270 metres. This greatly reduces false signal pick-ups and creates stabler connections, allowing users to enjoy smooth video streams and conference calls. The laptop also comes with a numeric keypad and physical shortcut keys that enable users to work with charts, data, and documents more efficiently. And thanks to the 1.5mm key travel and soft-landing keys, if your work involves a lot of typing, then this is the keyboard you want.

HP NoteBook 15s

Screen: 15.6 inches

Processor: 13th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-1335U

Weight: 1.59 kg

Price: Dh2,229

The HP NoteBook 15s is a budget laptop featuring a 13th Gen Intel processor. It has a 15.6-inch display with FHD resolution and an Anti-Glare coating, making it suitable for work under bright lighting conditions. With 250 nits brightness, the screen is better suited for document drafting than entertainment.

The laptop body is crafted from high-quality polycarbonate. It strikes a good balance between portability and durability. It comes with reinforced corners and edges to withstand minor bumps and drops. The sleek and modern design with a slim profile make it both stylish and portable. Equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, the HP 15s delivers adequate performance for basic tasks like app loading, light multitasking, and running office applications. In summary, the HP NoteBook 15s is a reliable, budget-friendly laptop for students and professionals seeking a versatile device as a daily driver.

Asus VIVOBOOK 16

Screen: 16-inch

Processor: 13th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-13700H

Weight: 1.88 kg

Price: Dh2,599

The ASUS Vivobook 16 offers a sleek and professional design in a compact form factor. It has a 16-inch FHD display that offers sharp and vibrant visuals. Also, the 16:10 aspect ratio is excellent for viewing documents as it provides the extra vertical screen real estate ideal for office work.

The laptop has a sleek and sturdy design, a thin and light chassis, thin bezels, and an all-plastic build. The build quality is generally good. It's sturdy, with only a little flex in the display and almost none in the keyboard deck or on the lid when the laptop is closed. The keyboard is comfortable and responsive, with 1.35mm key travel and nice tactile feedback.

With its large screen and sleek design packed in a fairly portable chassis, the ASUS Vivobook 16 is an excellent laptop for anybody seeking good everyday performance.