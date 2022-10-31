Choose the best K-12 online tutoring website

Mon 31 Oct 2022

If you type ‘top tutoring websites’ on Google, you’ll be presented with hundreds of online tutoring platforms. This makes it pretty difficult to pick the best one. The reason being is that not all online sites have a lot of qualified and competent tutors, making them incapable of helping students reach their full potential.

The question is, how would you know which sites are worth investing in? We’ve done the research on your behalf. Here are some of the top K-12 online tutoring websites in the Middle East that provide exceptional one-on-one online and private tutoring to pupils. Let’s dig deeper into details.

MyTutorSource (MTS)

MyTutorSource is committed to providing top-of-the-line tutoring services to the pupils living in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, KSA, Oman, UK, and Hong Kong. They have got math teachers, chemistry instructors, physics tutors, and a wide range of other expert teachers as well. Their tutors are helping the students of renowned institutions (like Gems Wellington International School, Swiss International Scientific School, etc.) to reach their maximum academic potential.

Furthermore, their three-step registration process is simple and easy. Clients just have to fill out a form and once done, the customer representative will soon arrange a free trial lesson with the tutor of around 45 minutes. Students can use their website or app (android/iPhone) for registration purposes. Their website and app are user-friendly, helping students book appointments within just a few minutes.

They also provide pro-level training to their teachers and supervise their tutors on their own. They do not hire freelance teachers, which means that they keep track of everything themselves. From hiring teachers to appointing them to the students and from replacing them to finding the best new tutors, they’ve got everything under their control.

This no-freelance-tutoring framework cuts down students’ laborious efforts to find the right teachers. The pro-level quality control reduces the chances of teachers running away after receiving the payment. MTS also offers free-of-cost teacher replacement services.

Tutoring cost: The hourly rate of MTS starts from $15. The price may vary depending on the teacher’s experience or the complexity level of the subjects.

Customer support: They offer 24/7 customer support. You can drop them an email or directly call them for hiring the tutor.

Reliability: They offer first-class tutoring services and are always in contact with their clients. You’ll be updated about upcoming classes and other alerts regularly. They don’t hire freelancers, which reduces the chances of tutors not showing up after receiving the payment.

Student grades: MTS is so far the only company that says, 83 per cent of their students get A+ grades. Their clients claim that MTS’s services have helped students bolster their academic performance and achieve good grades.

Tutor experience level: All the tutors of MTS are highly educated. They only appoint field experts and specialised tutors.

Tutoring retention: The free trial class helps students decide whether they want to hire the appointed tutor or not. Which is why the tutoring retention rate of MTS is pretty low.

Tango Tutors

The next best tutoring website on our list is Tango Tutors. Tango Tutors has got many tutors on board. They offer one-month courses, three-month courses, four-month courses, and specialised SAT/ACT group training. What makes this platform unique is that students can solve quizzes there and check where they stand. You’ll discover elementary math assessments, middle school math assessments, high-school math assessments, and English assessments for all grades on Tango Tutors.

However, unlike, MTS their tutors aren’t field experts. You might also find not-so-experienced students offering tutoring services on Tango Tutors. Tango Tutors also doesn’t support freelance teachers. They supervise everything on their own, just like MTS. But still, clients have to struggle hard and spend a huge amount of money in order to discover a skilled tutor.

Tutoring cost: Tango Tutor’s teachers are way too expensive. The experienced teachers charge more than $500. Further, Tango Tutor’s less experienced tutors are very cheap. You can hire their low-quality tutors at $5 per/hour but that might mean burning your dollars into ashes.

Customer support: Tango Tutors takes a while to respond back. You’ve got to send them an email. Their customer support team will hit you back soon after acknowledging your message. You can also call them on their number.

Reliability: Tango Tutors cares a lot about its customers. They’ll connect you with your teachers and keep updating you about your sessions.

Student grades: Tango Tutors claims that they have helped hundreds of students reach their maximum potential.

Tutor experience level: They have got fresh graduate teachers, field experts, and even student-teachers who want to earn extra money from this field. The cost of their sessions varies depending on the type of tutor you want.

Tutoring retention: The tutoring retention rate of this platform is also low. However, they don’t offer any free trial lessons. So, there are chances that you won’t like the assigned teacher and would want to change it.

Tutorful

Tutorful is another popular tutoring website in the Middle East. However, they focus more on teaching different languages and skills, like playing the guitar, singing, graphic designing, etc., than K-12 tutoring. Moreover, they’ve got specialised courses for special students with challenges like aspergers, autism, dyscalculia, dyslexia, dyspraxia, etc. They’ve more than 6,000 teachers.

The downsides of this platform are that all their teachers are freelancers and they don’t have many expert teachers for normal K-12 students. The platform has very few expert K-12 tutors who charge a lot of money. Yet, there is still a chance that your chosen freelance teacher won’t show up after he/she has been paid. In such worst-case scenarios, you’ll have to walk through the steps of finding a new tutor again with no guarantee that the new teacher won't abandon you.

Tutoring cost: The price varies depending on the teacher’s experience. For instance, fresh graduates and students (using online tutoring as a side hustle), usually charge $15-$20 per hour. The experienced ones and the field experts are super costly.

Customer support: Their customer representatives are always available for assisting their clients. However, they might take a few days to respond to you back as they’ve got to deal with numerous other clients.

Reliability: Tutorful is committed to connecting students with teachers. However, they don’t supervise the tutors. You might lose your money if the hired freelance teacher refuses to take the classes.

Student grades: Only the students who hire Tutorful’s expensive K-12 experts tend to show good results.

Tutors’ experience level: They’ve got both experienced and fresh teachers. You can pick any tutor that fits your budget.

Tutoring retention: As the students aren’t offered any free tutoring sessions, you might want to change the tutor if the tutor fails to fit the criteria. This could lead to potential waste of money as you’ll have to hire the freelance teacher again.

Preply

Preply is not just popular in the Middle East, but also in the UK, US, and Australia. They’ve tutoring solutions for almost every student. Preply helps pupils score good marks on GRE, TOEFL, chemistry exams, etc. Apart from that, you can also choose different native speakers for learning languages like Dutch tutors, Spanish tutors, Turkish tutors, etc.

Again, this platform focusses less on teaching K-12 students in the Middle East. They have expert teachers, but having only a few K-12 teachers raises a question about their credibility when it comes to teaching the K-12 students. Do they have a few K-12 teachers because they are unable to find high-quality tutors? The answer is simply no because the platform is so busy making language learning effective that it fails to devote the right amount of attention to hiring the right K-12 teachers.

Preply hires the best tutors. But again, just like Tutorful, their tutors work as freelancers. Meaning that teachers have all the authority to make or break the deals on their own.

No doubt, Preply is one of the most popular tutoring websites, but they don’t train and supervise their tutors.

Tutoring cost: Their tutoring cost starts from $4 per/hour. Clients can check tutor profiles and pick the one that best suits their requirements and budget.

Customer support: Preply offers top-notch customer support. You can hit them up any time and they’ll respond to you soon after receiving your message or call.

Reliability: Preply’s teachers are skilled enough. No matter which tutor you hire, you’re sure to produce positive results. However, if you’re concerned about the teacher’s commitment to staying loyal and regular, then Preply might not be a perfect fit for you. Because all their teachers are freelancers and they work on their own without proper supervision.

Student grades: “Preply makes you smarter!”, is how one of Preply’s student define this platform! Preply’s students show great academic performance. Their one-on-one tutoring sessions are focused more on personalised learning and are powered by modern teaching methodologies.

Tutor’s experience level: Students on this platform will only find experienced and expert teachers.

Tutoring retention: Preply’s tutoring retention rate is also low.

Finally, if you want to skip the hassle of changing teachers and ensure that your money is spent on the right tutors, choosing any tutoring website from the above-mentioned list can help. All of these tutoring sites are dependable platforms with a record of excellent services. We’d recommend choosing MyTutorSource (MTS) for getting specific K-12 tutoring services in the Middle East. Apart from that, Tutor Tango can also be a good option if you’re ready to spend a huge amount of money on tutors. However, Tutorful can work well for special students with dyslexia, apraxia, etc. On the other hand, for language-specific tutoring, you can stick with Preply.

Asli Daud is the founder and CEO at Asli Media Partners.