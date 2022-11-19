Choithrams switches to 100 per cent solar operations

Published: Sat 19 Nov 2022, 9:00 AM

Choithrams’ food production and distribution operations, powered by 100 per cent renewable energy, recently marked a new dawn in its journey of excellence. Workplace to more than 800 staff members, and spread across three warehouses in Dubai’s Al Quoz district, the buzzing hub switched to solar power for all its energy needs early this year. With the installation of a 2.7MWp solar plant by SirajPower, the UAE’s leading distributed solar energy provider in the region, 4.5 GW of energy is expected to be generated by the end of the year, offsetting nearly 3,000 metric tons of CO2.

In line with the goals and guidelines of Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to make Dubai a global centre of clean energy and a green economy, the city will be targeting 75 per cent of its energy requirements from clean sources by 2050.

Rajiv Warrier, CEO at Choithrams, said: “As a brand that listens and responds to the needs of our customers and stakeholders, sustainability is a value that we embed in all our systems and touchpoints. We are committed to responsible business and environmental stewardship, from energy-saving interventions to conserving power and water, from an uncompromising approach to managing food safety standards to steadfast focus on waste reduction best practices all year round.”

Laurent Longuet, CEO at SirajPower, added: “The fast-moving-consumer-goods (FMCG) industry and climate change are deeply intertwined, and we believe that sustainability is becoming the epicentre of FMCG business strategy. We are honoured to be trusted by recognised brands like Choithrams to achieve their sustainability and environmental benefits. With the addition of Choithrams to our growing FMCG portfolio, we further demonstrate our commitment to helping businesses reduce their environmental impact through effective and innovative solar solutions. The solar plant system is a testimony to Choithrams’ commitment to sustainable development and the UAE’s clean energy drive.”