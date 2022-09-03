Choithrams promotes WFP’s school feeding programme

Through its school feeding programmes, WFP ensures that school-aged children have access to nutritious meals and snacks.

Published: Sat 3 Sep 2022, 1:04 PM Last updated: Sat 3 Sep 2022, 1:27 PM

In partnership with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), Choithrams presented the 2022 edition of the ‘Zero Hunger’ global campaign. Under the theme, ‘Add Goodness to Meals’, an awareness and fundraising campaign was rolled out on September 1 and is set to run until December 31. Through its school feeding programmes, WFP ensures that school-aged children have access to nutritious meals and snacks.

L T Pagarani, chairman, Choithrams, said: “WFP’s school feeding programme creates significant savings for families with children. We believe school meals help relieve parents and vulnerable households from budgeting for lunches, which can be as much as 10 per cent of their income. We are looking forward to making a meaningful contribution alongside our customers, partners and stakeholders.”

For every purchase of ‘Goodness Foods’ products (marked with a special sticker), Choithrams pledges to donate up to Dh4 until December 31.