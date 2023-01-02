Choithrams partners with Rove Hotels to open eight new stores

Published: Mon 2 Jan 2023, 10:55 AM

Choithrams and Rove Hotels recently announced the opening of eight convenience stores across Rove’s properties in Dubai. Scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2023, the convenience stores will be offering a wide range of fresh and ready-to-eat food and FMCG products to the hotels’ guests and city residents.

Paul Bridger, COO at Rove Hotels, said: "Providing convenience and great value to our Rovers are some of the most important pillars of the Rove brand. Hence, we are excited to collaborate with Choithrams to open 24-hour stores across our properties. Whether guests will be looking for amenities to complement their stay experience, or a quick snack after a day exploring the city, they’ll be able to get everything without stepping out of the hotel."

The first Choithrams convenience store was opened in 2003. In the recent years, there has been a strategic expansion plan for the brand to have more convenience stores located across the UAE.

“Choithrams has stores at many key locations across Dubai, and Rove Hotels are the perfect partner for us to enter with, into this retail segment. Customer obsession is at the heart of everything we do and this partnership takes us further in our aim to be wherever our consumer wants us to be," said Rajiv Warrier, CEO at Choithrams.

The agreement signing event took place on December 28 and both brands look forward to an enriching and mutually rewarding relationship.

