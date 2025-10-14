  • search in Khaleej Times
Choithrams expands its retail footprint with new store at Novotel Gate Abu Dhabi

The new locations provide hotel guests, travelers, expats, and tourists with easy access to a full selection of fresh food, ready-to-eat meals, and fast-moving consumer goods

Published: Tue 14 Oct 2025, 10:47 AM

Choithrams, one of the UAE’s leading supermarket brands, has officially opened its convenience store at Novotel Gate Abu Dhabi, marking a strategic expansion into the hotel retail segment. The new locations provide hotel guests, travelers, expats, and tourists with easy access to a full selection of fresh food, ready-to-eat meals, and fast-moving consumer goods.

Sushanth Nambiar, cluster general manager, Novotel and ibis Gate Abu Dhabi, said: "We are delighted to welcome Choithrams to Novotel and ibis Gate Abu Dhabi. This collaboration reflects our commitment to offering our guests greater convenience and choice, bringing a trusted grocery brand right to their doorstep. Whether for everyday essentials, premium products, or last-minute needs, our guests can now enjoy a seamless in-hotel shopping experience, enhancing both comfort and convenience during their stay."

Mark Mortimer, CEO of Choithrams, highlighted the synergy of the partnership: "The Novotel and ibis Gate Abu Dhabi hotels are the perfect partners given their strategic locations across the city. This expansion is driven by our core value of customer-centricity and demonstrates our commitment to meeting consumer needs wherever they arise. We look forward to providing a convenient, high-quality shopping experience to hotel guests, travelers, expats, and tourists alike."

With these openings, Choithrams continues to strengthen its presence in Abu Dhabi, delivering premium convenience, quality, and accessibility to a wider audience.