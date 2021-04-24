- EVENTS
Choithrams donates beyond borders
Dubai’s popular supermarket chain Choithrams supports Medecins Sans Frontieres’ (MSF) efforts to bring comprehensive medical care to thousands of cervical cancer patients in Malawi. The collaboration will provide much-needed relief for many women suffering from cancer in the Southern African country by providing timely intervention.
Around 70 per cent of the population is estimated to be living with less than $1.90 a day.
LT Pagarani, chairman of Choithrams Group, said: “We take this opportunity during the holy month of Ramadan to support those in need beyond borders. We are pleased to stand with the people of Malawi.”
The donation from Choithrams will help to improve cervical cancer screening and provide patients with access to diagnosis and treatment. Expanding on the remit of the support, Mario Stephan, executive director of MSF UAE, said: “In close collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the project will focus on a comprehensive continuity of care approach by rolling out a spectrum of patient-centred cervical cancer activities in the area of primary, secondary and tertiary prevention and treatment.”
