Choithrams announces a new store opening in Zabeel Park

Published: Wed 22 Jun 2022, 3:20 PM Last updated: Wed 22 Jun 2022, 3:22 PM

Choithrams announces the opening of their new store in Dubai at Park Gate Residence, Tower B near Zabeel Park. The store is easily accessible and will cater to the grocery requirements of the community. The supermarket offers a range of fresh import and local fruits and vegetables, delectable freshly baked goods, salads and sandwiches, the best quality of meat, poultry and fish and a range of organic products.

The store opens from 7 am until midnight making shopping easy for residents at a time of their choice. With free home delivery, Choithrams ensures that it will provide a convenient shopping experience.

Commenting on the opening of the new store Rajiv Warrier, CEO of Choithrams, said: “We are proud to open a new store at Park Gate Residence near Zabeel Park. Like always, we will provide our customers with the convenience they seek with a mix of the experience of physical stores and online accessibility. With this new store, we will continue to offer a range of produce and other supermarket products specially selected to cater to the tastes and choices of the diverse population residing and working in the area.”