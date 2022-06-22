Choithrams announces a new store opening in Zabeel Park

The offer includes a 15 per cent discount, when the buyer put a down payment of 30 per cent of the unit value, with a commitment to pay only one per cent per month
KT Network2 days ago
Choithrams announces the opening of their new store in Dubai at Park Gate Residence, Tower B near Zabeel Park. The store is easily accessible and will cater to the grocery requirements of the community. The supermarket offers a range of fresh import and local fruits and vegetables, delectable freshly baked goods, salads and sandwiches, the best quality of meat, poultry and fish and a range of organic products.
The store opens from 7 am until midnight making shopping easy for residents at a time of their choice. With free home delivery, Choithrams ensures that it will provide a convenient shopping experience.
Commenting on the opening of the new store Rajiv Warrier, CEO of Choithrams, said: “We are proud to open a new store at Park Gate Residence near Zabeel Park. Like always, we will provide our customers with the convenience they seek with a mix of the experience of physical stores and online accessibility. With this new store, we will continue to offer a range of produce and other supermarket products specially selected to cater to the tastes and choices of the diverse population residing and working in the area.”
The offer includes a 15 per cent discount, when the buyer put a down payment of 30 per cent of the unit value, with a commitment to pay only one per cent per month
KT Network2 days ago
NBP is the largest public sector bank in Pakistan having a significant branch network of 1,500 plus branches across the country and a strong international presence
KT Network4 days ago
These influencers would be available to mentor and train participants at the event.
KT Network4 days ago
Through workshops, group projects, and professors, I landed a great role with an excellent company.
KT Network4 days ago
Desilicious has tickled my taste buds with the real taste of Indian cuisine far away from home, and Saporito for serving the best Italian and Mexican vegetarian I have ever eaten,” Kaur added
KT Network4 days ago
The investment conference was chaired by Saad bin Mansour, Moroccan journalist, and Al-Wadih.
KT Network4 days ago
Spartan Group has already integrated NFTs and Phygital rewards into their marketing and customer experience strategies
KT Network4 days ago
The crowd even had the chance to see Jamie’s phenomenal skills as he donned his pristine chef’s whites, serving up delicious croquettes and risotto.
KT Network4 days ago