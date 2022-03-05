Chirag Vora bags award at the JWA Dubai 2022

We present an ideal combination of classic and traditional, as well as fashion-forward and modern jewellery and accessories to the market.”

Published: Sat 5 Mar 2022, 2:13 PM Last updated: Sat 5 Mar 2022, 2:45 PM

Chirag Vora, managing director, Bafleh Jewellery LLC was recently awarded the coveted ‘Young Entrepreneur of the year’ award at the inaugural edition of JWA Dubai 2022, the regional edition of the prestigious Jewellery World Awards. The award is the first business award that specifically honours individuals and companies from the Middle East’s rapidly growing jewellery and gemstone trade.

Vora said: “I am happy and proud to win this prestigious award at the inaugural edition of JWA Dubai 2022. Bafleh Jewellery is known for the variety, quality and craftsmanship of its products. We present an ideal combination of classic and traditional, as well as fashion-forward and modern jewellery and accessories to the market.”

Vora was selected for the efforts taken by him to enhance his business activities during these difficult times. When Covid-19 hampered international travel and slowed down foot traffic in Bafleh’s sales points, he had to carefully assess the situation and plan their next steps. “We needed to reach out and be closer to our customers who could not easily travel to Dubai due to the restrictions.

Having identified such a need, we began to see the pandemic as an opportunity to grow and expand. As a result, we set up our direct holding offices in Oman and Bahrain and entered into a partnership in Qatar. Ultimately, we achieved our goal of not only retaining our customers, but also being closer to them,” he added.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, executive chairman, CEO of DMCC, and chairman of Dubai Diamond Exchange, said: “It is my honour to be a part of the successful launch of JWA Dubai — an award programme that recognises the achievements of the jewellery industry in the Middle East and celebrates its status as an important market in the global trade.

I am proud to say that our inspiring recipients are very deserving of the recognition, especially for the great resilience they have shown in the face of the pandemic.”