Chinar Super League Trophy begins 10,300km journey to promote unity and sustainability

The Chinar Super League (CSL) is set to make history as its iconic trophy embarks on an extraordinary journey spanning over 10,300 km, uniting communities and championing environmental sustainability across Dubai, Srinagar, Muzaffarabad, Islamabad, and New Delhi.

During the official unveiling of the event, CSL founder and chairman Raja Asad Khalid announced exciting plans for the league's seventh season, underlining its evolution from a premier sporting platform to a global movement addressing critical issues like climate change and community unity.

"Chinar Super League is more than just a sporting event—it’s a platform for collective action,” Raja Asad Khalid remarked. "This season, we’re not only expanding our reach but doubling down on efforts to combat environmental challenges through meaningful initiatives such as tree planting and raising awareness about sustainable living."

The CSL trophy, a powerful emblem of sportsmanship, unity, and environmental commitment, will travel through diverse regions, including Dubai, Srinagar, and Muzaffarabad, spreading a message of peace and shared responsibility for the planet. The journey represents CSL's mission to transcend borders, bringing communities together through sports and environmental action.

Accompanying Raja Asad Khalid at the event were prominent dignitaries, including Chairman Raja Mohammad Ashiq Khan, sponsors Raja Mohammad Khan, Sadiq Iqbal Abbasi, Sardar Ayaz Khan, Asad Hashmi, Osama Jabar, President Chinar Wing Amjad Kabir, and Director of Sports Naqash Riaz.

Speaking at the press conference, Raja Mohammad Ashiq Khan emphasised CSL’s mission: "Our goal is to unite communities while taking tangible steps to protect the environment. This journey is a testament to the power of sports to inspire change." Last season, CSL took bold steps to address climate change by planting 21 trees and partnering with global initiatives such as COP28. This year, the league aims to plant 32 trees in Kashmir, as part of its ongoing commitment to reforestation and environmental sustainability. "Supporting the UAE’s Zero Carbon mission, we are organizing a special beach cricket tournament," added Raja Asad Khalid. "This event will not only celebrate the game but also include ocean cleanup drives, campaigns against plastic usage, and efforts to promote marine conservation." Looking Ahead

The seventh season of the Chinar Super League will take place in Sharjah from February 7-9, featuring 16 teams competing not just for glory but for a greater cause—unity and environmental sustainability. This season is a milestone for CSL, reflecting its unwavering commitment to using sports as a catalyst for positive change and a force for global good.