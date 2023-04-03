China Railway 18th Bureau Group achieves major feat

Published: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 11:13 AM

CR18BG has just written another great record and milestone in the country’s construction history. As of today, CR18BG has proudly achieved in casting nine floors in a single month in the prestigious LIV Marina Tower Project owned by M/s LIV Real Estate Development LLC.

This is indeed a living testimony of the support and leadership of the managing director, Wang Xin and general manager, Zhou Lin, who always drilled the commitments and policies of the company into the staff. These commitments and policies form the very cornerstone of the objectives and growth of the company.

The LIV Marina Tower project comprises of two basements, ground floor, three podiums, 44 residential floors and roof with 190m building height. The Developer is M/s LIV Real Estate Development LLC, The Consultant is NORR Architects and Engineers and the Cost Consultant is HQS. The project started in March 2022 headed by CR18BG project manager, Kavin Sahayam and his team.

Within a year of its foundation ( sub-structure ) it has reached up to 36th storey. The achievement of completing nine floors in a single month is no easy feat with all the logistical constraints, technical difficulties and requirements of precision scheduling. All the suppliers, especially the concrete suppliers played an important role to ensure timely delivery of critical materials. Other important critical success factor is also the willingness of CR18BG in investing a good table-form shuttering and auto-climbing system.

China Railway 18th Bureau Group L.L.C. (Dubai) is part of the core enterprise of CRCC, China. CRCC is listed in the Fortune Global 500 which was founded in November 1958. With a registered capital of $450 million, the group has total asset valued at $5.4 billion and annual construction capacity of $15 billion. Since 2003, China Railway 18th Bureau Group L.L.C (Dubai) has contracted for nearly 50 urban development projects, mainly in commercial and residential building construction. With the vision to be one of the leading contractors in the UAE, China Railway 18th Bureau Group L.L.C. (Dubai) focuses on building and powering up its professional skills, delivering better services to its clients, and committing social responsibility towards the local community. As a result, the group has built an international and professional team and has established close business relationships with both public and private entities like TFG, Dewa, Empower, Sharaf Group, Axiom and others. The company has also acquired qualification in MEP works and had contracted many projects, including the tallest hotel in the world — Ciel Tower.