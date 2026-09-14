Chery International hosts inaugural Middle East Partner Summit, sets sights on 500,000-unit target

The Chery International Middle East Partner Summit brought together Chery Group’s distributor partners from across the Middle East to review the company’s latest products and technologies, strengthen regional cooperation and align on its next phase of growth.

Chery International is the international business platform of Chery Group, overseeing the overseas development of brands including Chery, OMODA & JAECOO, EXEED, iCAUR and LUXEED, among others.

During the summit, distributor representatives explored Chery Group’s latest vehicle portfolio and gained first-hand insights into its progress in artificial intelligence and robotics. The AiMOGA robotics showcase drew particular attention, with several chief executives from major Middle Eastern companies expressing strong interest in the technologies’ investment and commercial potential.

One of the highlights was the AiMOGA Intelligent Police Robot, which has already been deployed at scale in several Chinese cities for school-zone safety, traffic management and security operations at major sporting events. Cooperation opportunities are currently being discussed with more than 50 cities across China. Supported by multi-sensor fusion navigation and a specialised traffic-management large language model, the robot can conduct intelligent patrols, identify traffic violations and coordinate with traffic signals, helping reduce pressure on frontline police officers.

Delegates also viewed Argos, AiMOGA’s commercially developed quadruped robot. More than 1,000 units were delivered last year, with the robot being deployed across a growing range of scenarios, including home companionship, showroom performances and community security. Its engineering maturity and stable performance have helped establish it as a benchmark product in the commercial quadruped robotics segment.

The summit also provided a platform for Chery International’s leading regional distributors to share their experiences. Representatives from the UAE’s Omeir Bin Youssef & Sons and Kuwait’s Alghanim Industries spoke about the development of their partnerships with Chery International and the role of long-term cooperation in building sustainable local operations.

"At a time when the Middle East automotive market is changing rapidly, the strength of our cooperation with regional distributors gives us confidence in the continued growth of our business," said Zhang Xiaolong, general manager of Chery International Middle East. "Through this summit, we are aligning our vision and actions with our distributor partners as we work together towards our strategic target of 500,000 units."

Chery International also outlined plans to accelerate its new-energy vehicle and intelligent-driving strategy in response to growing demand for electrified and technology-led mobility. Chery Group plans to introduce 46 NEV models to Middle Eastern markets in the coming years, covering a broad range of brands, customer groups and usage scenarios.

A central element of the strategy will be the introduction of Smart Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP), Chery Group’s automated valet parking technology. SIVP is designed to provide Middle Eastern customers with an intelligent, driverless parking experience, allowing vehicles to autonomously navigate parking facilities and complete parking manoeuvres without a driver inside the vehicle.

The technology is expected to be introduced across a broad range of Chery Group models. The UAE has been selected as the anchor market for its regional debut, with the first commercial launch scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.

SIVP will form part of Chery Group’s wider intelligent-driving roadmap for the Middle East. The company plans to progressively expand its regional capabilities from automated parking to highway Navigation on Autopilot (NOA), urban NOA and, in the longer term, Level 4 autonomous robotaxi services. Through this roadmap, Chery Group aims to become the first automotive manufacturer to offer a comprehensive portfolio of autonomous driving technologies in the region.