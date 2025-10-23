Chery Group and OMODA&JAECOO champion nature-based solutions

Chery Group and its premium brand OMODA&JAECOO reaffirmed their commitment to environmental sustainability and global ecological responsibility at the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025 held in Abu Dhabi. As an official sponsor of the event, Chery Group underscored its global vision of sustainable growth through Nature-Based Solutions (NbS), positioning itself as a corporate leader in aligning industrial progress with ecological preservation.

Representing the Group, Will Li, executive vice president of a Chery subsidiary in the UAE, delivered a keynote speech during the panel titled “Accelerating NbS Globally: The IUCN–Chery Partnership for People and Planet.” His address focused on Chery Group’s philosophy — “In Somewhere, For Somewhere, Be Somewhere” — a message that reflects the company’s belief in creating local value and lasting community impact through responsible global engagement.

Li emphasised that sustainable growth is central to Chery Group’s global strategy, citing the company’s remarkable rise of 152 positions on the 2025 Fortune Global 500 list, now ranking 233rd. "Our success as a business is tied directly to how well we protect our shared home," he said. "We believe that true innovation combines technology, responsibility, and care for the planet."

Highlighting Chery’s ongoing partnership with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Mr. Li shared updates on the “Cherish the Nature” Global Partnership Program, launched in 2024 to conserve, restore, and sustainably manage over 10 million hectares of critical ecosystems worldwide. The program integrates NbS strategies that link environmental protection with long-term economic and social benefits.

One of the most impactful projects under this initiative is the seagrass restoration program in Andalusia, Spain, where Chery and IUCN are working together to protect Posidonia seagrass meadows threatened by rising sea temperatures, tourism, and traditional mooring. Mr. Li highlighted that Chery subsidiary OMODA&JAECOO has taken an active role in these initiatives, with their teams working alongside IUCN experts on-site to better understand and apply NbS principles.

"OMODA&JAECOO’s participation reflects our belief that the future of mobility must evolve in harmony with nature," he said. "We are not only designing intelligent vehicles, we are designing a sustainable future."

Further demonstrating this vision, Li referenced the brand’s growing innovation ecosystem, including the AiMOGA intelligent robot, which represents OMODA&JAECOO’s commitment to human-centric AI development. The brand is also organising the International User Summit 2025 in China, bringing together users, partners, and enthusiasts from around the world to shape the future of intelligent mobility through collaboration and innovation.

Earlier this month, OMODA&JAECOO reached a major milestone with the launch of the JAECOO J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System) in the UAE — a significant step forward in energy-efficient mobility. The J7 SHS showcases exceptional fuel-electric synergy and advanced smart features designed for sustainability and performance. Li added that the company’s next innovation, the OMODA C7, is planned for launch in January 2026, bringing further advancements in intelligent green mobility to the region.

He further emphasized that Chery’s sustainability framework is built around a triple-bottom-line approach — ensuring measurable ecological impact, economic empowerment, and social benefit. “Every conservation project we support must protect nature, empower people, and build resilient communities. This is how we transform conservation from aid into shared value creation," he added.

Through its partnership with IUCN, Chery is now supporting five major marine and water resource protection projects globally. The company’s approach goes beyond funding, positioning itself as a strategic co-creator that helps shape and sustain long-term ecological solutions through innovation, technology, and collaboration.

"The true value of a company lies not just in the products it makes, but in the responsibility it carries for the planet’s future," Li concluded.