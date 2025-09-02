Chattels & More launches first-ever warehouse sale at Dubai World Trade Centre

Chattels & More, one of the UAE’s leading destinations for premium furniture and home décor, is set to host its first-ever warehouse sale from September 3 to 8 at Dubai World Trade Centre, Hall 5.

The exclusive six-day event will offer customers an opportunity to shop a wide selection of the brand’s best-selling collections at exceptional prices. From contemporary sofas and elegant dining sets to striking European statement pieces and stylish décor, the sale brings together curated designs that suit every style, space, and personality.

Visitors can look forward to exploring living room ensembles, dining collections, storage solutions, lighting, and accent pieces, with discounts designed to make luxury home styling more accessible. Whether looking to refresh interiors for the back-to-school season, enhance office spaces, or simply create a new look at home, the Warehouse Sale provides the perfect occasion to transform living spaces.

Known for blending timeless elegance with modern design, Chattels & More continues to redefine the home décor experience in the UAE. The Warehouse Sale marks a milestone for the brand, offering customers an unmissable chance to bring comfort, personality, and style into their homes.

The event will run daily from 10am to 8pm at Dubai World Trade Centre, Hall 5.