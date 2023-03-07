ChatGPT, or the post-creation era

By Matthieu Courtecuisse Published: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 12:43 PM Last updated: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 12:45 PM

Now that the initial buzz and virality around ChatGPT have worn off, we can look at what is really at stake. To put things into perspective, many players have been working on generative AI for a long time and are further advanced. Other lesser-known disruptive technologies are arriving at a fast pace, including those that deal with images, videos, sounds, satellites and homomorphisms. A new sequence in the short history of artificial intelligence is beginning, marked by gains in performance and, above all, in supervisory autonomy.

The field of intellectual creativity is entering a major transformation, driven by the reinvention of the man-robot duo. The era of post-creation is thus beginning. Like the role of the calculator in mathematics, so-called generative artificial intelligence can replace humans in certain unitary tasks such as reading, writing or conversing. Above all, it can increase their capacities, thanks to the ingestion and cross-referencing of gigantic volumes of information, synthetisation and generation of raw textual material. There are still limitations to overcome, such as the loss of source traceability, time delay, interpretation errors and cognitive biases that are long to correct.

Despite these limits, we are living in a real cognitive revolution, as evidenced by the number of domains impacted and the upheaval of supply and demand in general, including in schools and continuing education, public policies and even geopolitical relations.

The cost of these technologies is not prohibitive and will be even less so very soon. There will be no monopoly. Investments will flow freely. To go back to the example of the calculator, which state or company couldn't benefit from the cognitive applications of AI? However, we would not accept it if a calculator gave us the wrong result half of the time. The critical issue of accuracy implies the ethics of regulated AI.

Deployment at scale will require significant funding to meet the standards of precision and accuracy: tens of billions per language ecosystem. The head-to-head battle between the major tech players is just beginning, and regulators will not be able to block acquisitions or alliances.

Even more important will be the pace and the quality of adoption of this new cognitive world through the relevance of use cases, their natural insertion into experiments of all kinds, and data collection strategies. The premium will be on speed of execution.

The new cognitive paradigm in the world of work will have two major consequences in the post-creation era. The first is computer code. Some estimate that programming productivity could increase tenfold, leading to an acceleration in digitization and the deployment of metaverses. The second transformation will be the revolution of the desktop by adding a series of new cognitive functionalities to office automation and remote working, such as summarization, automatic generation of a table of contents, or editorial auto-completion. The productivity gains are huge and post-creation will be the only differentiator.

Each company will launch its own small data strategy in the face of the big data approach of these data-hungry models. Indeed, without enough internal data, it is impossible to leverage the power of ChatGPT-type models. It’s impossible to train them to the necessary level of expertise and context in areas such as product, customer experience, logistics, human resources or legal. The abundance of data for some companies will finally find new outlets, leaving others facing an irreversible decline in productivity.

Matthieu Courtecuisse IS A CEO of SIA Partners