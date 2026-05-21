Charli XCX joins Nothing as first global brand ambassador and shareholder

Nothing and Charli XCX are announcing a partnership that pairs one of the most distinct artists of her generation with a tech brand built on the same principle. As Nothing's latest shareholder and first global brand ambassador, Charli XCX marks a new creative chapter for the brand.

As a shareholder, Charli joins a global roster of cultural leaders, including The Weeknd, Casey Neistat, and Swedish House Mafia, who back Nothing not just as a maker of award-winning technology, but as a platform for creative expression.

Charli XCX said: “When I’m creating, I’m always thinking about how my work will be experienced out in the world, and I love how Nothing headphones sound and are designed. Its ethos of prioritising creatives is really something I look for when working with a partner.”

Carl Pei, co-founder and CEO of Nothing, said: "I've been a fan of Charli's work for years, and what struck me when we started talking was how much we agreed on. The tech industry has spent a decade making everything quieter, more minimal, more monotonous. Charli has spent her career going the other way in pop. We want Nothing to feel more like that. She's joining as a shareholder and partner, and the campaign launching today is just the start of what we're working on together."

A global campaign featuring Charli, shot by Aidan Zamiri, her long-time collaborator, in London, was launched recently under the name ‘NOTHING (CHARLI XCX)’. In the campaign, Charli wears Nothing Headphone (1) for five days straight, highlighting its industry-leading 135 hours of playtime.

Nothing recently raised $200 million in a Series C funding round at a $1.3 billion valuation. The partnership with Charli xcx signals what that scale is now being directed towards: building a new kind of company at the intersection of technology and culture, developed in collaboration with the creative community.