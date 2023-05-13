Charles & Keith welcomes Han So Hee as its newest ambassador

We are delighted to welcome her to the family and inspire new possibilities.” Han So Hee is set to star in the brand’s Fall Winter 2023 campaign which will be unveiled in the third quarter of 2023.

Published: Sat 13 May 2023, 3:29 PM Last updated: Sat 13 May 2023, 3:56 PM

Apparel Group brand Charles & Keith announced actress Han So Hee as the newest global brand ambassador, joining the brands growing family. Keith Wong, co-founder at Charles & Keith, said: “Han So Hee embodies the spirit of CHARLES & KEITH with her authentic individuality, confidence and creativity. We are delighted to welcome her to the family and inspire new possibilities.” Han So Hee is set to star in the brand’s Fall Winter 2023 campaign which will be unveiled in the third quarter of 2023.

Founded in 1996 by entrepreneurs Charles Wong and Keith Wong with the purpose to spark joy and confidence in progressive women by providing footwear designs that are versatile and appeal to on-trend sensibilities, the brand has evolved to offer a full-fledged line of footwear, bags, eyewear, accessories and costume jewelry. Anchored by its four brand values – experimental, desirable, curated and modern – Charles and Keith aims to celebrate and inspire women every day.