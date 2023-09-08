Charles and Keith’s fall 2023 collection is an ode to modern reformation

Referencing the minimal and monolithic sculptures of Constantin Brancusi, the defining detail in this season’s Pixie series is its take on simplicity

Published: Fri 8 Sep 2023, 6:19 PM

Apparel Group’s brand Charles and Keith fall 2023 campaign collection is an invitation to redefine personal boundaries: A celebration of continual exploration of freedoms of self-expression, with fashion as a medium. Referencing the minimal and monolithic sculptures of Constantin Brancusi, the defining detail in this season’s Pixie series is its take on simplicity. Platform heels are translated into three different silhouettes: an ankle boot, a sculptural mule, and Mary-Jane pumps.

All three styles are formed based on the natural shape of the foot, with platforms and chunky heels that adds a sense of quiet authority and dramatic presence. Designed with a succinct approach, devoid of details, seams and embellishments, the padded uppers are fully lasted over the heels and platforms, leaving behind nothing but an austere and definitive silhouette.

Chunky ankle boots and padded derbies feature a cupped outsole that comes up halfway over the foot — mimicking the foot in the process of stepping into new waters and territory — the idea of renewal and a clean slate are translated into the outsoles of all five styles, as soft rippling water. Bags take on the same dramatic, brutalist approach. The Petra curved shoulder bag makes a triumphant return for fall, with a new square buckle that adds a touch of modernity.

Presented in a colour palette to match the Pixie shoes, the two products are styled together in the campaign fronted by Han So Hee, solidifying them as the quintessential fashion pairing for the season. The actress, who has been spotted wearing the Petra bag on multiple occasions and in social media posts, emphasised her affinity for the design, “I like the Petra bag because it embodies my personality – bold and edgy,” she said. Her affection is further amplified in the latest seasonal campaign where the distinct beauty of both the starlet and the refreshed Petra shine though, juxtaposed against a minimalist backdrop.

Almost an art piece on its own, the Sculptural Top Handle Moon Bag is seemingly crafted into a singular form but opens to reveal a surprisingly roomy interior. The iconic Koa bag is reintroduced in an East-West top-handle silhouette with a softer, more rounded body. The distinctive square push-lock creates a visual contrast that adds a chic element to the understated style.

Charles and Keith's Fall 2023 campaign collection is available in store through its global retail network and on www.charleskeith.com.