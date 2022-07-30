Charles and Keith unveils new capsule collection

Published: Sat 30 Jul 2022, 9:00 AM

Charles and Keith recently collaborated with Spanish-born artist Coco Capitán, renowned for her poetic musings and artwork. The artist – whose works have been exhibited in galleries and museums across the world has partnered with the brand to explore complex emotions that prose can evoke in fashion, celebrating individuality and creating wearable pieces featuring her art. The collaboration features androgynous and structured silhouettes that serve as a canvas for her art, while merging with the sensibilities and understated elegance of Charles and Keith’s design aesthetic. Capitán has also injected a personal touch to the collection, taking over the brand’s san-serif logo with her signature script.

Fredie Stevens, design director at Charles and Keith, said: “Charles and Keith is once again excited to be a catalyst in promoting creativity, tapping into the minds of globally acclaimed artists to create limited edition and unique pieces.”

An exclusive raffle will be available for fans to cop the capsule ahead of its launch, which will drop on August 1 in selected Charles and Keith boutiques and website.