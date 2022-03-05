Charles and Keith celebrates International Women’s Day

The brand is also proud to partner with award-winning career podcast, Second Life on a four-part series hosted by Who What Wear co-founder Hillary Kerr, featuring an inspiring cast of panellists.

Published: Sat 5 Mar 2022, 2:10 PM Last updated: Sat 5 Mar 2022, 2:31 PM

Leading brand Charles and Keith is proud to celebrate International Women’s Day and the 2022 theme #BreakTheBias with a series of initiatives, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to empower women and forge an inclusive world.

This year sees the brand take a three-fold approach to render its support for the movement: partnering with a dedicated charity, Dress for Success® — whose mission is to economically empower women across the globe; amplifying female voices that drive culture and change through the podcast series Second Life; and ensuring that the message of empowerment resonates from inside out, with the introduction of new policies to support its female employees.

The donations from Charles and Keith will benefit Dress for Success’ affiliates in and around the world, supporting their network of professional and life coaches, styling services, and development tools that will help their beneficiaries face their job search with confidence and achieve economic advancement.

The brand is also proud to partner with award-winning career podcast, Second Life on a four-part series hosted by Who What Wear co-founder Hillary Kerr, featuring an inspiring cast of panellists. Not one to shy away from topics that are thought provoking, life altering, and inspiring, Kerr delves into how each incredible guest has overcome hurdles on their own career path and continues to evolve the meaning of professional fulfilment.

Just as Charles and Keith is committed to empowering women outside the organisation, the brand also continues to forge an inclusive workplace by constantly reviewing its internal policies such as paid leave as standard for employees during an unfortunate event of miscarriage.