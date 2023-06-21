Charbel Meaiky: Cultivating a creative culture at UPSCALE

The roundtable, held at Century Financial, saw a diverse group of participants, including CEOs, policymakers, sustainability experts, and thought leaders, engaging in insightful conversations
Charbel Meaiky, the CEO of UPSCALE, is a shining example of such a leader. With his visionary approach and passion for empowering his team, Meaiky has successfully built a culture that embraces creativity, driving his company to new heights.
At the heart of Meaiky's leadership philosophy is the belief that every individual possesses a unique set of skills and talents. He understands that by nurturing and leveraging these individual strengths, a culture of creativity can flourish. Meaiky empowers his employees to think outside the box, challenge themselves, and explore new possibilities. He encourages them to take risks, learn from failures, and embrace a growth mindset.
One of the key ways Meaiky fosters creativity is through a collaborative work environment. He recognizes that diverse perspectives lead to richer ideas and better problem-solving. He actively promotes cross-functional collaboration and by creating a safe space for everyone to share their thoughts and opinions, Meaiky ensures that every voice is heard and valued.
Furthermore, Meaiky understands that creativity thrives in an atmosphere of trust. He provides his team with the freedom to explore their ideas and make decisions. This approach not only empowers individuals but also fosters a sense of ownership and accountability. Meaiky believes that when people have the freedom to experiment and make their mark, they are more likely to unleash their creative potential and contribute to the organisation's success.
Meaiky's journey in building a culture of creativity serves as an inspiration to leaders across industries. His emphasis on empowering individuals, fostering collaboration, and encouraging continuous learning has resulted in a vibrant and dynamic work environment. By championing creativity, Meaiky has unlocked the potential of his team, propelling UPSCALE to new heights of success.
Shagun Sharma is a member of corporate communication team at Teamology
