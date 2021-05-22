Character-wear collections from REDTAG

REDTAG has created the most extensive character-wear collection in the Middle East region, featuring trending comic heroes, as well as beloved classic characters that have left their mark across generations.

The imaginative and innovative collection includes a range of clothing and accessories, for both children and adults.

No longer the exclusive prerogative of kids, fashion that incorporates the images of comic and fantasy characters now transcends age barriers, and caters to the entire family, across generations — from infants, kids, and teens, to adults of all ages. The REDTAG character-wear line of clothing includes T-shirts, hoodies, dresses, trousers, loungewear, and even sleepwear.

Character-wear has had universal appeal over the last few years. REDTAG’s foray into such licensed apparel is a testament to its promise to deliver exceptional value and to lead the way in retail innovation.

“We’re excited about having the largest character-wear collection in the Middle East,” said Jitinder Advani, head of Fashion at REDTAG. “There’s a playfulness, sense of adventure, and creativity that is inherent to these collections, which reflects REDTAG’s unique and expressive take on fashion.”

Along with classics like Mickey Mouse, Bugs Bunny, and the numerous beloved superheroes across the Marvel, DC, Star Wars, and other big-name franchises, fans can also choose from graphic prints of many of the new generation heroes.

REDTAG’s character-wear collection brings together experiential retail and merchandising, allowing fans to indulge in captivating illustrations, and immerse themselves in the nostalgia and magic of Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and more.