Change of Guard at ICAI (Dubai) Chapter NPIO

The Managing Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Dubai Chapter NPIO has elected the following members at the 38th Annual General Meeting held recently for the term April 1, 2021 to 31 March, 2022.

Chairman: Sundar Nurani, elevated from vice chairman last year.

Vice Chairman: CA Anurag Chaturvedi secured 747 votes out of 1,266 member votes.

Secretary: CA Harikishan Rankawat secured 662 votes out of 1,258 member votes.

Treasurer: CA Manoj Agarwal secured 733 votes out of 1,268 member votes.

Executive Members: CA Jai Prakash Agarwal secured 873 votes; CA Manu Nair secured 798 votes; CA Rishi Chawla secured 631 votes; CA Amit Khaitan secured 610 votes; CA Priyanka Gupta secured 605 votes.

At the meeting, members also appointed coast accounting and auditing chartered accountants for the year until December 31.