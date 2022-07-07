Challenges Are A Part Of Your Journey: Fuzail Naqash, A Young Kashmiri Trader
It dates back to 7 years when Fuzail Naqash started his journey of trading. He has already mastered forex and binary trading.
Although a novice,Fuzail was still aware of his potential and capabilities. This self-awareness was the major element that allowed him to sail through the entire journey of challenges. Starting his journey from the scrath and with 0% knowledge was not the thing that Fuzail was bothered about. All that he was bothered about was constantly moving forward and learning new skills. Like any other trader, Fuzail also came upon numerous challenges but his will to never give up kept him going.
Fuzail's family never approved his choice of choosing trading as a professional career. In order to win the trust of his family, Fuzail was left with one option which was to excel in his academic career. Fuzail Naqash, filled with passion for his goals gave his 100% efforts in his academic career and successfully won the trust of his family. Since then, his family never intevened in his trading journey. Having more freedom to experiment and explore in the trading world, Fuzail gradually stepped up the ladder of success.
All his sincere and consistent efforts compounded to form his own company namely- THE ALIF E TRADING PVT LTD which is known to be the one and only forex and binary investment planning company in Kashmir. His company commenced its journey with the trust of more than 50+ clients in 1 year and is still running with an unbelievable success rate of 100% in investment handling since then.
Because of the optimum results rendered by his company, the number of clients increased day by day. Fuzail Naqash could clearly see his company's impact getting stronger and far reaching. THE ALIF E TRADING PVT. LTD has firmly established its position in the trading world today. The deep research by the team of experts and a constant watch on the daily market trends render the customized trading policies which give highly profitable results. His team of experts is one of the main reasons behind the success of his company.
With full time support to his clients Fuzail has maintained an amazing professional relationship with them. He is also inspiring 100k people on Instagram and 90k+ youtube subscribers. His dedication and consistency towards his goal has made it all possible. Fuzail Naqash's story tells us not to get disheartened by the adverse situations and be determined to move towards the direction of our goals.