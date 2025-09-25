CG Corp Global brings the first JW Marriott Residences at Dubai Islands, Central

CG Corp Global will bring Dubai’s first JW Marriott Residences at Dubai Islands, Central, marking a milestone for branded residential development in the city. The project will feature 115 ocean-view residences, including one-, two, and three-bedroom homes, with completion expected by early 2028.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Dubai Islands, the development offers residents wellness-inspired island living with amenities including a rooftop pool overlooking the Arabian Gulf, spa facilities, a fitness center, lounges, JW Market Café, and dedicated concierge services.

CG Developers Global, the real estate arm of multinational conglomerate CG Corp Global, has a proven track record in ultra-luxury developments worldwide. Founded in Nepal in 1935, CG Corp Global has grown into a multinational enterprise with a 100-year legacy spanning four generations, and CG Developers has been active in the Middle East for over two decades.

Rahul Chaudhary, managing director, CG Corp Global and CG Developers Global, said: “Our upcoming development on the Dubai Islands is a milestone we are truly excited about, as it reflects and aligns with the vision of Dubai. Each step has been about raising standards and pushing boundaries, and this new project is another testament to our commitment.”

Sandeep Walia, chief operating officer of Middle East and Luxury - Europe, Middle East & Africa at Marriott International, said: “Dubai remains one of the most dynamic residential markets globally, and we are proud to expand our relationship with CG Hospitality to bring our first JW Marriott Residences to the city. JW Marriott Residences at Dubai Islands, Central will enhance luxury living in Dubai by offering owners thoughtfully designed living spaces that foster mindfulness and elevate everyday living.”

Dubai Islands has emerged as one of the emirate’s most promising residential and tourism-led destinations. Its strong infrastructure, scenic waterfront setting, and integration with Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan make premium projects on the islands increasingly attractive to investors seeking long-term value and lifestyle-driven returns.

As Dubai Islands redefines waterfront living, The Residences will set a new standard for refined living and architectural distinction.